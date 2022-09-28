Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Frances Wooden Northside Park to receive updates, requests community input
The Frances Wooden Northside Park will be receiving a full update to the facility next year, with construction tentatively starting in the spring. The project will be funded by an anonymous donor through the Montgomery County Community Foundation and the city of Crawfordsville. Planning for this project started earlier this...
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses why he plans to nix ordinance restricting the use of drones
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton discusses why he plans to ask the city council to nix an ordinance restricting the use of drones. We’ll also get an update on the city’s national opioid settlement money, and this weekend’s Oktoberfest festival.
WLFI.com
Crawfordsville to overhaul park thanks to anonymous donor
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI)— The City of Crawfordsville announced plans to renovate the Frances Wooden Northside Park on Wednesday. The renovation will be funded by the city and an anonymous donor. That same donor gave funds that went toward renovations at Kathy Steele Park, which was dedicated last year. They saw how successful that project was and wanted to do it again.
Journal Review
David ‘Dave’ Eugene Johnson
David “Dave” Eugene Johnson, 74, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. He was born July 28, 1948, at Crawfordsville, to the late Donald and Ruth (Ronk) Johnson. Dave graduated from New Market High School in 1966 and proudly served his country in...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
Journal Review
North has first school-based solar project in the county
A new renewable energy project has been completed at Pleasant Hill Elementary and Lester B. Sommer Elementary located in the North Montgomery Community School Corporation near Crawfordsville. North Montgomery conducted a ribbon cutting and celebration for the new solar panel systems at Sommer Elementary on Thursday and at Pleasant Hill...
Journal Review
County approves software upgrade
Montgomery County Commissioners approved a software upgrade for county offices Monday. The software is designed to improve reporting and other administrative duties. Auditor Jennifer Andel presented the contract to commissioners. The county will pay $38,400 for the new software with an annual maintenance fee of $6,780. “This software is designed...
Journal Review
City sets hours for trick-or-treat
The City of Crawfordsville will observe Trick-or-Treat hours 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31. The hours were set Wednesday by Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety members during their regular weekly meeting at the city building. The board also approved a request by Tom Klein to close West Main Street from Grant Avenue to Barr Street during that time period to allow for the influx of trick-or-treaters who visit the west side neighborhood annually.
WLFI.com
LIVE STREAM 7 p.m.: Tippecanoe County Sheriff Candidate Debate
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI will be hosting a debate with candidates for the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office tonight at 7 p.m. The debate will be held at McCutcheon High School and will be aired on WLFI News 18 as well as streamed live on WLFI.com. In this highly...
Journal Review
Gregory A. French
Gregory A. French passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He was born July 8, 1968, at Crawfordsville, to Donald and Delores “Dee” (Conner) French. Greg married Tricia (Stewart) French on July 14, 1990. Greg loved hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors, especially with his best friend and dog, Maddie.
Journal Review
Randee Kay McKim Patton
Randee Kay McKim Patton, 76, of rural Crawfordsville passed away at 11:12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East. She was born May 9, 1946, at Scottsburg, daughter of the late James and Pauline Mills McKim. She married Jim Patton on March 16, 1974m in the New Richmond Christian Church. He survives.
Journal Review
Friends of Sugar Creek
We were excited to welcome more than 30 individuals from the community recently who volunteered their time to help the Friends of Sugar Creek get out on the water. Each fall, the group focuses on a section of the creek that needs some extra attention to remove items that have found there way into our community’s local watershed. This year, the group focused on a northern section of the creek from Brown Bridge (C.R. 175E) through Crawfordsville to the Rock River Ridge Trail Park. While the water level on the creek was extremely low, volunteers “dragged” out of the creek over 15 bags of trash, removed 12 tires and removed potentially harmful items like old, rusted fencing and broken glass.
wbiw.com
Duke Energy helps three Indiana communities prepare sites to attract jobs, spur economic development
INDIANA – Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam counties for inclusion in its 2022 Site Readiness Program, which prepares high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development investments and markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations. “We’re committed...
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 28, 2022
• Prowler in the 200 block of North Oak Street — 12:02 a.m. • Property damage crash at 800 N. Englewood Drive — 12:37 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of School Street — 12:49 a.m. • Sexual assault in the 1000 block of Tuttle...
cbs4indy.com
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
Journal Review
Four injured in U.S. 36 crash
ROCKVILLE — Two teenagers were flown to two separate Indianapolis hospitals Wednesday and a third teen was transported by ambulance to a Terre Haute hospital in the aftermath of a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 36. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a crash on...
WLFI.com
County council approves removal of township trustee
The Tippecanoe County Council has approved a resolution to remove Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles from office. County council approves removal of township trustee. The Tippecanoe County Council has approved a resolution to remove Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles from office.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Journal Review
Multiple I-74 ramp closures planned
FOUNTAIN COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces multiple, temporary ramp closures on I-74 starting on or after Tuesday for continued work on a major resurfacing project. There will be subsequent ramp closures to follow. Starting on or after:. • Oct. 4 and 8: The I-74 eastbound entrance...
WISH-TV
Federal Railroad Administration awaits report on Lafayette railway bridge collapse
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration says it expects to have a report in three months of the bridge collapse that left railcars in the Wabash River on Wednesday. The bridge collapse derailed a Norfolk Southern Railway train Wednesday afternoon on the Wabash River bridge on the...
