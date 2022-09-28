ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn, and soybeans fall on recession fears

HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn, and soybeans fell on Monday as fears of a global economic downturn and expectations of a bumper wheat crop in Russia weighed. Corn and soybeans were weakened also by forecasts of welcome dry weather during the U.S. harvest. “Fears of recession risk...
Vladimir Putin
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Reuters

Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
Reuters

Brazilian farmers planting soybeans at faster pace, consultancies say

SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are sowing soybeans at a faster pace this season, according to estimates from two agribusiness consultancies on Monday. They cited significant advances in the state of Parana and progress in the pace of sowing in the state of Mato Grosso, the largest producer of soybeans in Brazil, as driving the trend.
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
The Associated Press

Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
Reuters

Analysis-U.S. has no appetite to intervene on behalf of falling pound, yen

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The financial turmoil emanating from Britain and Japan is not yet enough to prompt the U.S. Treasury to intervene to buoy the battered pound or yen, with officials expressing no urgency to act, a stance foreign exchange market experts say is likely to hold unless much wider market disruptions develop.
gcaptain.com

China Warns Waning Global Demand Is Top Threat to Trade

(Bloomberg) — Overseas demand for goods from China is weakening as the global economy slows, warned a senior Chinese commerce ministry official, though the country still expects foreign trade to grow in the second half of this year. “The slowdown in external demand is the biggest uncertainty faced by...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans firm on slower U.S. harvest; wheat gains 1%

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures climbed on Tuesday, with both markets clawing back from previous session's nearly two-week low, supported by a slower-than-expected pace of the U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained more than 1% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak. "Agricultural markets...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, Ukraine worries; corn, soy firm

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 2% on Tuesday as worries about escalating conflict in Ukraine and a pause in the dollar's run-up to 20-year highs spurred a round of short-covering, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also firmed but pared gains as an early rally...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 8.8 mln T, maize imports jump

(Adds details on export and import destinations and origins) PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 8.80 million tonnes by Sept. 25, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The total so far this season compared with 8.06 million tonnes reported a week earlier and 8.75 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed. However, the Commission has said in recent weeks that some of its grain export and import data may be incomplete. A breakdown of the figures showed France remained the leading EU soft wheat exporting country so far this season, with 3.36 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.38 million tonnes, Germany with 913,000 tonnes, Bulgaria with 881,000 tonnes and Poland with 851,000 tonnes. The Commission listed the five top soft wheat export destinations as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Destination tonnes share tonnes share Algeria 1,259,642 14.3% 1,359,042 15.5% Morocco 1,134,800 12.9% ---------- ------ Egypt 778,721 8.8% 819,000 9.4% Nigeria 602,059 6.8% 415,452 4.7% Pakistan 489,650 5.6% 170,419 1.9% EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 stood at 6.65 million tonnes by Sept. 25, up from 5.90 million reported a week ago and 81% above a year-earlier 3.67 million tonnes, according to the Commission's figures. Forecasters have been raising their projections for EU maize imports as drought has put the bloc on course for its worst maize harvest in 15 years. Spain was the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 2.46 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 802,000 tonnes, Poland with 637,000 tonnes, Portugal with 602,000 tonnes and Italy with 424,000 tonnes, the data showed. A list of the top five maize suppliers to the EU this season showed a big rise in Brazilian and Ukrainian maize imports within the EU, with the volume from Ukraine more than three times bigger than by the same time last year. 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Brazil 3,768,316 56.7% 2,425,967 66.1% Ukraine 2,424,621 36.5% 745,516 20.3% Serbia 171,718 2.6% 224,303 6.1% Canada 126,663 1.9% 138,177 3.8% Moldova 42,603 0.6% 15,603 0.4% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.04 million tonnes against 3.12 million a year ago. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports down 41.5% so far this season, ministry says

KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 41.5% year on year in the 2022/23 season so far at almost 8 million tonnes, but the pace of shipments is increasing gradually, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The country's grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded in February...
Agriculture

