Read full article on original website
Related
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Agriculture Online
Wheat, corn, and soybeans fall on recession fears
HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn, and soybeans fell on Monday as fears of a global economic downturn and expectations of a bumper wheat crop in Russia weighed. Corn and soybeans were weakened also by forecasts of welcome dry weather during the U.S. harvest. “Fears of recession risk...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
Oil prices jump after U.S. crude, fuel stocks drop, dollar weakens
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday for a second day, rebounding from recent losses as the U.S. dollar eased off recent gains and U.S. fuel inventory figures showed larger-than-expected drawdowns and a rebound in consumer demand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brazilian farmers planting soybeans at faster pace, consultancies say
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are sowing soybeans at a faster pace this season, according to estimates from two agribusiness consultancies on Monday. They cited significant advances in the state of Parana and progress in the pace of sowing in the state of Mato Grosso, the largest producer of soybeans in Brazil, as driving the trend.
Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Analysis-U.S. has no appetite to intervene on behalf of falling pound, yen
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The financial turmoil emanating from Britain and Japan is not yet enough to prompt the U.S. Treasury to intervene to buoy the battered pound or yen, with officials expressing no urgency to act, a stance foreign exchange market experts say is likely to hold unless much wider market disruptions develop.
gcaptain.com
China Warns Waning Global Demand Is Top Threat to Trade
(Bloomberg) — Overseas demand for goods from China is weakening as the global economy slows, warned a senior Chinese commerce ministry official, though the country still expects foreign trade to grow in the second half of this year. “The slowdown in external demand is the biggest uncertainty faced by...
Rouble hits over 2-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter
MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble surged to a more than two-month high against the dollar on Thursday, while geopolitical headwinds halted a tentative recovery on stock markets as President Vladimir Putin prepared to annex four Ukrainian territories.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans firm on slower U.S. harvest; wheat gains 1%
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures climbed on Tuesday, with both markets clawing back from previous session's nearly two-week low, supported by a slower-than-expected pace of the U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained more than 1% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak. "Agricultural markets...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine ports have shipped around 5.3 mln T of food under grain deal -ministry
KYIV, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A total of 231 ships with 5.3 million tonnes of agricultural products on board have left Ukraine so far under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said nine...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, Ukraine worries; corn, soy firm
CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 2% on Tuesday as worries about escalating conflict in Ukraine and a pause in the dollar's run-up to 20-year highs spurred a round of short-covering, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also firmed but pared gains as an early rally...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 8.8 mln T, maize imports jump
(Adds details on export and import destinations and origins) PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 8.80 million tonnes by Sept. 25, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The total so far this season compared with 8.06 million tonnes reported a week earlier and 8.75 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed. However, the Commission has said in recent weeks that some of its grain export and import data may be incomplete. A breakdown of the figures showed France remained the leading EU soft wheat exporting country so far this season, with 3.36 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.38 million tonnes, Germany with 913,000 tonnes, Bulgaria with 881,000 tonnes and Poland with 851,000 tonnes. The Commission listed the five top soft wheat export destinations as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Destination tonnes share tonnes share Algeria 1,259,642 14.3% 1,359,042 15.5% Morocco 1,134,800 12.9% ---------- ------ Egypt 778,721 8.8% 819,000 9.4% Nigeria 602,059 6.8% 415,452 4.7% Pakistan 489,650 5.6% 170,419 1.9% EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 stood at 6.65 million tonnes by Sept. 25, up from 5.90 million reported a week ago and 81% above a year-earlier 3.67 million tonnes, according to the Commission's figures. Forecasters have been raising their projections for EU maize imports as drought has put the bloc on course for its worst maize harvest in 15 years. Spain was the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 2.46 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 802,000 tonnes, Poland with 637,000 tonnes, Portugal with 602,000 tonnes and Italy with 424,000 tonnes, the data showed. A list of the top five maize suppliers to the EU this season showed a big rise in Brazilian and Ukrainian maize imports within the EU, with the volume from Ukraine more than three times bigger than by the same time last year. 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Brazil 3,768,316 56.7% 2,425,967 66.1% Ukraine 2,424,621 36.5% 745,516 20.3% Serbia 171,718 2.6% 224,303 6.1% Canada 126,663 1.9% 138,177 3.8% Moldova 42,603 0.6% 15,603 0.4% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.04 million tonnes against 3.12 million a year ago. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 41.5% so far this season, ministry says
KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 41.5% year on year in the 2022/23 season so far at almost 8 million tonnes, but the pace of shipments is increasing gradually, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The country's grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded in February...
Comments / 0