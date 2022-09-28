Read full article on original website
saludastandard-sentinel.com
Traffic Stop Arrest
Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. These arrests occurred after a traffic stop. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is committed to rid our community from...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale County exploring consolidation of law enforcement
Allendale County leaders are exploring the possibility of consolidating law enforcement agencies. The idea is currently in its infancy as the county explores whether it would be beneficial to the state’s least populated county. The county is looking to form a committee of representatives from county council, the towns, the sheriff’s office, and two police departments.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Blackville residents voice police concerns
Before celebrating the birthday of Blackville Town Council member Ann Pernell with the community, the Blackville Town Council held their monthly meeting to inform and hear from the community. Police Presence on ‘The Hill’
Former inmate arrested after doing donuts on lawn at SC Department of Corrections, crashing into entrance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former inmate took a little joy ride Monday night on the lawn of the at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to officials, Ryan Turner was arrested after doing donuts on the lawn and driving into the front steps of the Department of Corrections' main building in Columbia.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the arrest of the boyfriend of an Aiken County woman who’s been missing for 40 days. Tony Berry was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn at 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. He was found based on information that...
Boyfriend named suspect in disappearance of Krystal Anderson in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has named the boyfriend of a missing woman as a suspect in her disappearance. Krystal C. Anderson was reported missing by her family on August 23, 2022. She was last seen at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener, SC, in the company of her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, 49.
blufftontoday.com
Lawmaker appoints new HC Airport Commissioner for 'transparency' reasons
Hampton County now has a new member of the HC Airport Commission, but she wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms by county officials. After a behind-the-scenes power struggle between a member of the HC Legislative Delegation and Hampton County officials, Audrey Hopkins-Williams was officially seated on the county airport commission during a Sept. 12 special meeting of the County Council.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell County Arrest Reports: September 28, 2022
Arrest reports listed below are public record and have been provided by local law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent until their cases are determined in a court of law. Stephanie Williamson Gunnells, 38, of 3504 Highway 304, Blackville, was arrested on September 24, 2022 by Barnwell County...
WRDW-TV
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Williston council accepts check, gives awards
Mayor Brett Williams welcomed guests to the Williston Town Council’s regular meeting on September 12 saying, “We have a nice list of things to talk about.”
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office addresses deputy shortage
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office sat down with FOX54 for a one-on-one on vacancies in the department and how it impacts operations. Authorities say crime and turnover won't completely go away, but they are working to fill open positions. However, this year, the Sheriff's Office says they have seen more vacancies than usual.
WJCL
Fallen Officer: South Carolina police department announces passing following training exercise
A South Carolina community is in mourning after the loss of a police officer. The Columbia Police Department says one of its police officers passed away Saturday. The department says Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According...
wgac.com
Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson Talks With Mike Meyers
My friend Michael Meyers took the chair Tuesday for a great interview with Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson. Interesting insight on the hunt for the city’s next administrator, and how the city commission is handling the ever-growing problem of the clusters of homeless people around the Washington Road and I-20 interchange.
WRDW-TV
‘I’m afraid’: Old school stirs angst in Sand Hills community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Augusta’s Sand Hills community are complaining about parties and other activities taking place at the abandoned Weed School. Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building. “It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans,...
wach.com
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Addilee Marie Bokman Birth
Amber Grubbs and Jacob Bokman of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Addilee Marie Bokman. She was born at 2:24 p.m. on September 17, 2022 at Aiken Regional Medical Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
WRDW-TV
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store is now in jail – but he didn’t go there easily. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
