Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville declares October 2022 Down Syndrome Awareness Month

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council proclaimed October 2022 as Down Syndrome Awareness Month on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in support of individuals with Down syndrome, as well as their families, advocates, researchers and medical professionals. “I encourage all Trussville citizens to work together to promote respect and inclusion of individuals […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville city leaders and police are now working to answer your questions regarding a “death notebook” that included the names of 37 Trussville students. The mayor says that the list was found last October, and they only found out about it because a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTHS parents meet to discuss threat, plan to address Trussville City Council on Tuesday

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Dozens of parents of Hewitt-Trussville High School students gathered at Trussville Southside Baptist Church on Sunday night to discuss an incident at the school involving a terroristic threat. Also discussed was an alleged “death notebook” which school officials collected in October of 2021 from the same student involved with […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase of 8.3% for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering raising rates by an average of 8.3% for 2023, but the rate increases could be much higher for some customers if the Board approves the recommendations of consultants and the BWWB staff presented to the Board’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic

As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools parents met Sunday night at a church, sharing concerns surrounding a list threatening the lives of several students. That list was allegedly created last school year, but is now coming to light. The entire meeting lasted about 2.5 hours at Trussville Southside Baptist...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTHS Principal put on administrative leave

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) Principal Tim Salem has been placed under administrative leave until further notice. Joy Young, a current assistant principal, will be the acting principal at HTHS during this time, according to an email to HTHS parents from Trussville City Schools (TCS) Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill. […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
PELHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
