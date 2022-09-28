Read full article on original website
TCS BOE calls special board meeting for Friday morning
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) will hold a special called meeting Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office (476 Main Street). According to TCS BOE, the purpose of the meeting will be to renew and approve […]
Trussville declares October 2022 Down Syndrome Awareness Month
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council proclaimed October 2022 as Down Syndrome Awareness Month on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in support of individuals with Down syndrome, as well as their families, advocates, researchers and medical professionals. “I encourage all Trussville citizens to work together to promote respect and inclusion of individuals […]
Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville city leaders and police are now working to answer your questions regarding a “death notebook” that included the names of 37 Trussville students. The mayor says that the list was found last October, and they only found out about it because a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened.
HTHS parents meet to discuss threat, plan to address Trussville City Council on Tuesday
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Dozens of parents of Hewitt-Trussville High School students gathered at Trussville Southside Baptist Church on Sunday night to discuss an incident at the school involving a terroristic threat. Also discussed was an alleged “death notebook” which school officials collected in October of 2021 from the same student involved with […]
Trussville city leaders, community members respond to high school threat
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville city leaders and community members responded to a recent threat at Hewit-Trussville High School (HTHS). The Tribune reached out to all the council members, and their responses are listed below. “I was notified last Wednesday afternoon of the incident as I was going out of town for a […]
Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase of 8.3% for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering raising rates by an average of 8.3% for 2023, but the rate increases could be much higher for some customers if the Board approves the recommendations of consultants and the BWWB staff presented to the Board’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
Trussville Council discusses 2023 budget, cost of living adjustments
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – Mayor Buddy Choat and the Trussville City Council met for a work session on Monday, Sept. 26, where they discussed items on the agenda for the regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Among the items discussed was the budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which has […]
Letter sent informing parents of measures supporting HTHS students
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — In a letter to Hewitt-Trussville High School, parents were informed of measures being put in place to support faculty, staff, and students in response to a threat 12 days ago on Friday, Sept. 16. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill stated in the letter that in preparation […]
Trussville mayor to hold press conference to address public safety at TCS
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat will hold a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m., to address the recent situation regarding public safety at Trussville City Schools. It will take place in City Council chambers at the City Hall Annex, located at 113 North Chalkville Road in […]
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
Huffstuttlers Hardware, longtime Homewood business announces it’s closing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Huffstutlers Hardware is closing up shop after more than eight decades. “Huffstutlers Hardware has actually been around 85 years,” store associate, Gary Martin said. Martin had been around for 24 years. He was hired in August 1998. “Oh yea, that’s a lot,” he laughed....
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back; won’t dispute his resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an emotional rollercoaster that has involved the mayor of Birmingham, the Birmingham Water Works Board and most importantly the citizens of Birmingham, BWW Chair Chris Rice has submitted a new letter of resignation and will not be fighting to keep his role. The BWW Board...
Birmingham Councilors Allege Promises Broken but City Still Renew Via Contract
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to renew its contract with the ridesharing service Via, despite frustration from some councilors that promises of expanding the program had not been kept. Under the contract, the city will pay Via up to $2.64 million per year to provide transit services in the...
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools parents met Sunday night at a church, sharing concerns surrounding a list threatening the lives of several students. That list was allegedly created last school year, but is now coming to light. The entire meeting lasted about 2.5 hours at Trussville Southside Baptist...
Center Point holds Virtual Town Hall to discuss upcoming ad valorem tax vote
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The City of Center Point held a virtual town hall meeting Monday, September 26, to discuss an ad valorem tax increase. Center Point residents will have the opportunity to vote for or against during a special election on Tuesday, October 11. Broadcast on the City of […]
Trussville schools ‘death note’ controversy prompts calls for protests
Jessie Odell dropped off a “present” at the Trussville city attorney’s office Wednesday morning, where he suspected Superintendent Pattie Neill was meeting with other school officials. It was an empty cardboard packing box that read, “Save Our Schools, Pack up Pattie.”. Odell says he’s one of...
HTHS Principal put on administrative leave
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) Principal Tim Salem has been placed under administrative leave until further notice. Joy Young, a current assistant principal, will be the acting principal at HTHS during this time, according to an email to HTHS parents from Trussville City Schools (TCS) Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill. […]
Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
