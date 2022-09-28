ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason

Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Tampa, FL
City
Baltimore, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR

It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Colin Poche
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Gabriel Arias
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Javy Guerra
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Dodgers make decision on southpaw David Price ahead of MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers are MLB’s best team. And on Tuesday, LA got even better as they activated veteran pitcher David Price from the IL, per Kirsten Watson. Price is set to return from the IL after previously dealing with a wrist ailment. The 37-year old has been tied to a number of retirement reports as of late. Reports began swirling about his potential retirement earlier in the season. However, David Price has not confirmed the reports. He is unwilling to officially make any announcement, per Yahoo Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy