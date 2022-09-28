Read full article on original website
Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason
Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
Who Gets Demoted from the Astros Active Roster for the ALDS?
With MLB in the death throes of the season, most teams have gotten used to their September call-ups, but two players will need to be demoted before the postseason begins.
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Astros Look to Clinch Top Seed in Short Series with Diamondbacks
With a magic number at two, the Houston Astros could clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League as soon as Tuesday.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start...
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR
It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
With one week remaining, what is the Brewers elimination number from Playoffs?
The Brewers just wrapped up a two game series with the St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately, the Cardinals clinched the National League Central Division crown in the Brewers own ball park. This means that the only way the Crew can enter the play offs is as a wild card team. As...
Cardinals' farm system success continues to propel team into relevancy
The Cardinals have been among the sport’s most consistently successful clubs in recent years, finishing above .500 each season since 2008. Among the reasons for those perennially strong results: the team’s knack for developing players from the middle tier of the farm system into successful major leaguers. That...
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
Major League Baseball says use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year
Rosario's Pinch-Hit, Walk-Off Lifts Cleveland Over Tampa Bay
Amed Rosario hit the first pitch he saw all night into right center field for Cleveland's seventh walk-off this year.
Dodgers make decision on southpaw David Price ahead of MLB Playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers are MLB’s best team. And on Tuesday, LA got even better as they activated veteran pitcher David Price from the IL, per Kirsten Watson. Price is set to return from the IL after previously dealing with a wrist ailment. The 37-year old has been tied to a number of retirement reports as of late. Reports began swirling about his potential retirement earlier in the season. However, David Price has not confirmed the reports. He is unwilling to officially make any announcement, per Yahoo Sports.
‘No one’s going to care’: Freddie Freeman bluntly puts Dodgers’ single-season franchise wins record into MLB Playoff perspective
The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the franchise’s single season wins record after they banked victory number 107 on Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was critical to the win, as he delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning.
3 Reasons to believe the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Browns in week four
The Atlanta Falcons end their west coast road trip after going 1-1 on the road and will return to Atlanta to take on the Cleveland Browns. Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback with Deshaun Watson still serving his suspension. This puts all of the focus for Atlanta squarely on...
