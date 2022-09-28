ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning

Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Voluasia County Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters

Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. STORM...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information

Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Flagler neighborhoods urged to evacuate due to potential flooding threat

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday morning, Flagler County officials urged residents in the Woodlands neighborhood, which is evacuation Zone C, to evacuate immediately due to significant flooding. At 1:30 p.m., Officials added evacuation Zone B which includes Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Up to 20 inches of rain expected for Volusia-Flagler area as Ian pushes inland

Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler bridges likely to close at times

In response to rapidly changing weather conditions, residents should shelter-in-place throughout the day on Thursday, likely into Friday. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The bridges to...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
#Flagler
palmcoastobserver.com

Ian pushes inland as Category 4 hurricane, expected to weaken to tropical storm

Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

UPDATE: Volusia schools will closed through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

All district public schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Thursday, Sept. 29, due to Hurricane Ian, Volusia County Schools announced Monday evening. On Tuesday evening, VCS announced schools would also be closed on Friday, Sept. 30. The news release states that several Volusia schools are...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

What is a flash flood emergency?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on Central Florida, sparking Flash Flood Warnings across several counties and a flooding emergency in Seminole County. Officials say there is unprecedented flooding for Little Wekiva River with levels at 30.6 ft. which is a foot above the record. Remember:...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler County issues countywide curfew, evacuation order as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A countywide curfew and evacuation order is now in effect for Flagler County residents, according to county officials. The curfew goes into effect Wednesday at 8 p.m., and will be in effect “every night until Hurricane Ian has left our area and it’s safe enough for the curfew to be lifted or modified,” according to a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian

Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

