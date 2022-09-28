Read full article on original website
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning
Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ian caused 'devastating' damage to Volusia, officials say more rain is coming
While winds and rain have decreased in Volusia County due to Tropical Storm Ian, officials are anticipating another round of rainfall Thursday evening extending through Friday early morning hours. "So we're not out of the woods," said Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Information director, during a 3 p.m. news conference...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Voluasia County Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters
Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. STORM...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information
Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Flagler neighborhoods urged to evacuate due to potential flooding threat
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday morning, Flagler County officials urged residents in the Woodlands neighborhood, which is evacuation Zone C, to evacuate immediately due to significant flooding. At 1:30 p.m., Officials added evacuation Zone B which includes Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow...
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
palmcoastobserver.com
Up to 20 inches of rain expected for Volusia-Flagler area as Ian pushes inland
Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler bridges likely to close at times
In response to rapidly changing weather conditions, residents should shelter-in-place throughout the day on Thursday, likely into Friday. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The bridges to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
palmcoastobserver.com
Ian pushes inland as Category 4 hurricane, expected to weaken to tropical storm
Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
Flagler County expands evacuations to Woodlands neighborhood as Ian's 'significant flooding'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Residents living in Flagler County's Woodlands neighborhood, otherwise known as Evacuation Zone C, are advised to evacuate the area amid significant flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ian, the county announced on Thursday. Rising floodwaters may impact homes in the area and make it impossible for...
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
ormondbeachobserver.com
UPDATE: Volusia schools will closed through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
All district public schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Thursday, Sept. 29, due to Hurricane Ian, Volusia County Schools announced Monday evening. On Tuesday evening, VCS announced schools would also be closed on Friday, Sept. 30. The news release states that several Volusia schools are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wogx.com
What is a flash flood emergency?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on Central Florida, sparking Flash Flood Warnings across several counties and a flooding emergency in Seminole County. Officials say there is unprecedented flooding for Little Wekiva River with levels at 30.6 ft. which is a foot above the record. Remember:...
Ahead of evacuations for Hurricane Ian, it’s unclear how many will go
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The streets along the east side of Geneva proudly display the personalities of its residents. Boats and four-wheelers in driveways, “keep out” posted in front of gates and road signs marked by bullet holes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It’s...
WESH
Seminole County leaders say Hurricane Ian brought 'unprecedented, historic' flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update Thursday on Hurricane Ian's impact to the county. They spoke at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning and said multiple areas of the county have experience flooding and power outages. "We have unprecedented, historic flooding here in Seminole County," Alan Harris...
click orlando
Flagler County issues countywide curfew, evacuation order as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A countywide curfew and evacuation order is now in effect for Flagler County residents, according to county officials. The curfew goes into effect Wednesday at 8 p.m., and will be in effect “every night until Hurricane Ian has left our area and it’s safe enough for the curfew to be lifted or modified,” according to a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
National Weather Service issues tropical storm and flood watches for Marion County
This morning the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch and flood warning for Marion County. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions with winds between 39 mph and 73 mph are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Hurricane Ian is expected to approach...
click orlando
Flagler County leaders warn residents to prepare for ‘eventual’ evacuations
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County leaders are urging residents to prepare for “eventual” evacuations in the county as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The massive storm is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall along the coast of Southwest Florida.
flaglerlive.com
10,400 Customers Without Power in Flagler as Tropical Storm Ian Drenches Toward Atlantic at Melbourne
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. If there is some good news about Hurricane Ian Thursday morning, it is that it has degraded into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, and it has carved a more southerly, far less populated path across the Florida Peninsula than feared.
Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian
Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
Comments / 1