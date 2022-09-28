Read full article on original website
post-register.com
More residential units planned for Lockhart￼
Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
seguintoday.com
CCSCT awarded $150,000 “Fund for Veterans’ Assistance” Grant
Community Council of South-Central Texas to provide financial assistance to area Veterans through. (Guadalupe County) — The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) announced that CCSCT’s, “Veterans’ Financial Assistance Program,” was selected as a 2022-2023 $150,000.00 General Assistance Grantee by the Texas Veterans Commission. Last...
seguintoday.com
A Matador Classic
Lula Jean Brawner was a member of the Seguin High School Class of 1943 and a clarinet player in the Matador Band. Recently, her son, Sam Wotipka of New Braunfels, came across his mother’s band practice uniform and generously donated it to the Matador Band. Marc Telles, Seguin High School band director and district fine arts director accepted the gift on behalf of Seguin ISD. Courtesy photo.
saobserver.com
Voting Stifled! Bexar County Defies Court Order
Jacquelyn Callanen, Bexar County Elections Administrator, Defies Court Orders and Stifles The Minority Vote. Polling places and absentee ballots. Come November 8th of 2022 those will be the most talked about and disputed points on quite a lot of lips here in Bexar County. Why? Because of a defiant and prejudicial Elections Department here in Bexar County.
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
Pleasanton Express
Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2
The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, Seguin & Schertz to host fall regional job fair
The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host a Regional Job Fair. The event will take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Schertz Civic Center in bldg 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Around 40...
New Braunfels-Seguin-Schertz job fair hosts 45 companies actively hiring
The job fair is set for October 4 in Schertz.
kurv.com
O’Rourke Tries To Walk Back Anti-Gun Remarks
Democrat Beto O’Rourke is admitting that his earlier promise to take assault-style rifles from law-abiding citizens is a turnoff to many Texas voters. In an interview on Saturday in Austin, O’Rourke said he still believes nobody younger than 21 should be allowed to own an AR-15, an AK-47, or a similar gun. But he said an outright ban is unlikely in Texas.
Pleasanton Express
Out and About in Atascosa County
When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
Greg Abbott v. Beto O'Rourke: How to watch the Texas Governor Debate
The debate will be in Edinburg.
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area
The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
starlocalmedia.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
epbusinessjournal.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
KSAT 12
USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather
San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
news4sanantonio.com
Property line questions raised after woman buys home - plus 3/4 of home next door
SAN ANTONIO – A buyer getting a deal on an investment home got more than she bargained for when she looked closer at the paperwork. The Trouble Shooters show you the warning for buyers and the lessons property owners all over the city can take away from her experience.
dewittcountytoday.com
The Gray Barn Mercantile opens in Downtown Cuero
The vacant buildings to beautiful historic downtown Cuero are slowly starting to be occupied. Last Thursday, The Gray Barn Mercantile, owned by Cheryl Walyuchow, officially held its grand opening at a ribbon cutting hosted by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce. “I decided that I wanted to do something different, so...
KSAT 12
String of complaints preceded interim chief’s departure from Schertz PD
SCHERTZ, Texas – The former interim chief of the Schertz Police Department was named in multiple internal complaints this year, prior to his exodus from the agency, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Marc Bane, who served as SPD’s assistant chief and then interim chief, retired from the agency...
