Seguin, TX

Pleasanton Express

Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2

The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
PLEASANTON, TX
saobserver.com

‘A SAN ANTONIO BOSS’ – AT ONE TIME

John A. Grumbles once lived at 1115 Wyoming Street on the East Side. He was instrumental in the establishment of the San Antonio Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) which was established in 1918 along with over five-hundred founding members. At the founding and those present at the first meeting were John A. Grumbles, Mrs. Carol Brooks, Mrs. Edna Billups Carter, Mr. J.D. Lowery, Sr.; Mr. Harold Tarver, Mr. Cal Burton, Mrs. F. Hooks, Rev. Lazarus Richards, and Dr. J.T. Walton. Harold Tarver would become the second local NAACP President after Grumbles passed and become the foe of Black leader Charles Bellinger.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Carrie Chase Scott

Carrie Chase Scott joined our Heavenly Father on September 21, 2022 at the age of 51 after a short and sudden hard-fought illness. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Carrie was born March 17, 1971 in Port Aransas, Texas. She grew up in Port Aransas and then later moved to San Antonio to start her life and raise her […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LOCKHART, TX
City
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Education
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Matador, TX
Local
Texas Education
Pleasanton Express

Out and About in Atascosa County

When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

CCSCT awarded $150,000 “Fund for Veterans’ Assistance” Grant

Community Council of South-Central Texas to provide financial assistance to area Veterans through. (Guadalupe County) — The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) announced that CCSCT’s, “Veterans’ Financial Assistance Program,” was selected as a 2022-2023 $150,000.00 General Assistance Grantee by the Texas Veterans Commission. Last...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Lady Matadors Fall at First Place Canyon

(New Braunfels) — The Seguin Lady Matador volleyball team came up short on the road to the top team in District 26-5A on Tuesday night falling to New Braunfels Canyon in straight sets: 25-9, 25-12 and 25-13. The Cougarettes tall lineup was dominant at the net finishing numerous points with strong smashes and coming up with key blocks. Canyon improved to 6-0 in district and 32-6 overall while Seguin’s district record dropped to 3-4. The Lady Mats are 19-18 overall on the season.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio

Three rooftop bars in San Antonio offer a view of the city from above street level. Each has its own unique character and charm. Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, 115 Lexington, 210/942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com. Sun., 11am-9pm; Mon.-Thu., 4pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 2pm-2am. Soaring 20 stories above the Riverwalk on the northern edge of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New Braunfels, Seguin & Schertz to host fall regional job fair

The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host a Regional Job Fair. The event will take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Schertz Civic Center in bldg 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Around 40...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church

(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
SEGUIN, TX

