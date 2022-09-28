Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
2 Pittsfield firefighters hurt in overnight fire
Two Pittsfield firefighters suffered minor injuries while trying to put out an early morning fire at a home in the city's downtown area Thursday.
Doherty High fire: Construction manager will face fine for working with expired permit
The construction manager for the new Doherty Memorial High School project will be fined after a fire revealed welding was taking place at the site even though its hot work permit had expired. Fontaine Bros., Inc. will be fined a total of $300 by the Worcester Fire Department for three...
Memorial Park in Ludlow hosted community event
A two-day community market was hosted in Ludlow over the weekend for nearby artisans, craft vendors, children activities and organizations. 22News spoke to the Ludlow Cultural Council chairperson about how the event is different than last year.
Agawam nursing assistant recognized for 25 years of care at the Atrium
AGAWAM — Working at the senior residential community since it first opened its doors 25 years ago, Maria Cruz’s work as a certified nursing assistant at the Atrium at Cardinal Drive has affected thousands of lives. Because Cruz has provided the utmost care to residents with memory loss...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
Religion Notes: Sept. 29, 2022
Agawam – Sacred Heart Parish, in the Feeding Hills section will hold the “Annual Blessing of the Animals,” on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. in honor of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4). The “Blessing of the Animals,” celebrates the important place that pets hold in the lives of our families. Keep all pets on a leash or in crates so they don’t disturb other animals. Children who are unable to have a live pet may bring their stuffed animals for a blessing also. If you have any questions, contact Deacon Brain Hunt at 413-786-8200. The parish is located at 1065 Springfield St.
Easthampton to seek proposals for redevelopment of three vacant schools
EASTHAMPTON – With a unanimous vote last week by the City Council, it is full steam ahead to find a developer that can fulfill the community’s vision to turn three vacant schools into affordable housing. The council agreed to issue a request for proposals by mid-October. A news...
Contractor in Doherty High fire only fined $300; Worcester city councilors now calling for a review
Worcester City Councilors are calling for a review of the city’s fine structure after the construction manager of the Doherty High construction site received what one city councilor called a “pretty minimal” fine. Fontaine Bros., Inc. will be fined a total of $300 by the Worcester Fire...
Tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment plead for more time in hotel: ‘We need help’
Mercy Martin had lived in her apartment at 267 Mill St. in Worcester for 17 years before the building’s roof collapsed, now she’s on the verge of living in a shelter. Martin has been staying at a hotel since the collapse on July 15 and is pleading for her and her fellow tenants’ stay to be extended.
Massachusetts plan to use ARPA funds could literally help clear the air in classrooms (Editorial)
There’s a good chance COVID-19 relief money could provide a literal breath of fresh air to public school classrooms all across the state from Boston to the Berkshires. The American Rescue Plan Act could bring Springfield nearly $6.3 million to improve air quality and ventilation in its classrooms. Boston is in line to receive $15 million, and Worcester would receive $7.5 million, according to figures from the Baker Administration.
Parents, young readers celebrate new free library at Westfield’s Cross St. playground
WESTFIELD — A new free little library at the Cross Street playground is up and filled with books for young people to read. “Such an exciting day,” said Westfield parent Emily Sanchez, who with her daughter Evana Wright raised $1,000 in April for the project, which is intended not only to serve readers but also raise autism awareness.
Thousands of insulin syringes found in Sturbridge disposed of safely
A visiting nurse dropped off 15 tubs of used insulin syringes to the Sturbridge Fire Department that were sitting on a resident's lawn.
Oxford crash victim Keith Mattei mourned: 'He would...help anyone'
OXFORD — Keith W. Mattei, a 52-year-old Worcester man who died after a motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon, is being remembered as a caring man who always had time for others. "He truly was the life of the party," Savannah Mullins, Mattei's daughter, said in an interview. "You could meet him for the first...
westernmassnews.com
Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home
More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
WWLP 22News
Pet of the Week: Meet Tiny!
(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to Tiny! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more about this sweet little girl. Cuddle buddy wanted! Tiny is a sweet little girl looking for a...
Jail time alternative center reopens in Northampton
Wednesday marked the grand reopening of the Northampton Community Justice Support Center. It's one location of 18 across the state, that offers an alternative to jail time.
The Great Brick Race and Doors Open Holyoke return to the city
HOLYOKE — The third Saturday in October will be a busy one for the Paper City as it marks the return of Doors Open Holyoke and The Great Holyoke Brick Race. The Planning and Economic Development Office released a schedule of events showing the Oct. 15 Doors Open Holyoke will feature self-guided and self-paced tours of Holyoke’s cultural, historical and architectural landmarks.
Springfield police remember officer killed in line of duty in 1908
The Springfield Police Department is keeping the memory alive of an officer killed in the line of duty on September 29, 1908. Reserve officer Daniel Donovan was 35 years old when he died over 100 years ago, and he is among 17 officers who have died in the line of duty since the city of Springfield’s founding in 1636. He had served the department for eight months.
Heroin and cocaine seized after complaints on Marion Street in Springfield
Two men were arrested after police saw them counting money with drugs displayed across a table on Marion Street in Springfield.
MassLive.com
