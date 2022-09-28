ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWLP

Memorial Park in Ludlow hosted community event

A two-day community market was hosted in Ludlow over the weekend for nearby artisans, craft vendors, children activities and organizations. 22News spoke to the Ludlow Cultural Council chairperson about how the event is different than last year.
LUDLOW, MA
Westfield, MA
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Sept. 29, 2022

Agawam – Sacred Heart Parish, in the Feeding Hills section will hold the “Annual Blessing of the Animals,” on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. in honor of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4). The “Blessing of the Animals,” celebrates the important place that pets hold in the lives of our families. Keep all pets on a leash or in crates so they don’t disturb other animals. Children who are unable to have a live pet may bring their stuffed animals for a blessing also. If you have any questions, contact Deacon Brain Hunt at 413-786-8200. The parish is located at 1065 Springfield St.
AGAWAM, MA
#Cemetery Gates#Pine Hill#The Pine Hill Facebook
MassLive.com

Massachusetts plan to use ARPA funds could literally help clear the air in classrooms (Editorial)

There’s a good chance COVID-19 relief money could provide a literal breath of fresh air to public school classrooms all across the state from Boston to the Berkshires. The American Rescue Plan Act could bring Springfield nearly $6.3 million to improve air quality and ventilation in its classrooms. Boston is in line to receive $15 million, and Worcester would receive $7.5 million, according to figures from the Baker Administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home

More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Pet of the Week: Meet Tiny!

(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to Tiny! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more about this sweet little girl. Cuddle buddy wanted! Tiny is a sweet little girl looking for a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Great Brick Race and Doors Open Holyoke return to the city

HOLYOKE — The third Saturday in October will be a busy one for the Paper City as it marks the return of Doors Open Holyoke and The Great Holyoke Brick Race. The Planning and Economic Development Office released a schedule of events showing the Oct. 15 Doors Open Holyoke will feature self-guided and self-paced tours of Holyoke’s cultural, historical and architectural landmarks.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield police remember officer killed in line of duty in 1908

The Springfield Police Department is keeping the memory alive of an officer killed in the line of duty on September 29, 1908. Reserve officer Daniel Donovan was 35 years old when he died over 100 years ago, and he is among 17 officers who have died in the line of duty since the city of Springfield’s founding in 1636. He had served the department for eight months.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

https://www.masslive.com/

 https://www.masslive.com/

