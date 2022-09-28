Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson, 56, in good spirits while out for dinner with woman after struggling to walk or talk due to health battle
MIKE TYSON was all smiles as he enjoyed a night out on the town in New York City. The former boxer, 56, has suffered with health issues in recent months but looked fighting fit as he went out for dinner in the Big Apple. Tyson was accompanied by a female...
Bloody Elbow
This is how Floyd Mayweather reacted to bodyguard’s KO loss
Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn’t seem fazed that bodyguard Jizzy Mack got brutally knocked out by a 144-pound Japanese fighter in Sunday’s Super Rizin co-main event in Japan. Mayweather was getting his hands wrapped backstage at Saitama Super Arena when the 50-0 boxer noticed Mack get floored by Kouzi, a K-1 kickboxing veteran, in the final round of the fight.
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
TKO! Floyd Mayweather Victorious In Battle With New York Jeweler Over Alleged Unpaid $400k Bill
A New York jeweler’s lawsuit where Floyd Mayweather was accused of refusing to pay up on $400k in jewelry he took from the store has been thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a New York federal judge has dismissed all claims against Mayweather in the case brought by Eric & Co Trading Company. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Mayweather was dragged to court by the New York jeweler over his failure to pay for items he took. The company said the ex-professional boxer was a regular who had purchased jewelry in...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA・
Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
Phil Mickelson revealed ‘PGA Tour asks Tiger Woods opinion and not his’ more than a decade before defecting to LIV Golf
HINDSIGHT is 20/20, and recently unearthed comments show Phil Mickelson was clearly unhappy with the PGA Tour long before his defection. Mickelson, is a PGA Tour legend with 45 career wins and a former world ranking of second. However, in June of 2022 he defected to the Saudi-backed upstart LIV...
Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua AND Oleksandr Usyk... suggesting there's 'a chance' of a fourth fight with the Gypsy King and claiming AJ has 'a big stamina problem' before challenging Ukrainian to a bout
Deontay Wilder has made a bizarre attempt to call out three of the top heavyweight boxers. The American, who hasn't fought since back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury, has targeted Fury, Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk after claiming he is still a 'big fish' in the division. Speaking to Sky Sports,...
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant denies he’s scared of Benavidez, wants Canelo rematch in 2024
By Craig Page: Caleb Plant says he’s not afraid of former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. ‘Sweethands’ Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says his goal is to knock out Anthony Dirrell on October 15th and then face Jermall Charlo and Benavidez in 2023. To top it...
sheenmagazine.com
Telli Swift Talks Boxing Wags Association, D’Telli Fragrances, Life With Deontay Wilder & More!
Telli Swift is the definition of a boss babe, someone who shines and brightens any room she walks into. Boasting 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, Telli is a proud mother, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, fempowerist, and motivational speaker — here to use her platform for the greater good any chance she can.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
ng-sportingnews.com
Fightin' Words, Ep. 19: Deontay Wilder talks his statue, what he fights for and mental health
Deontay Wilder has accomplished a lot in boxing. “The Bronze Bomber" is a former WBC heavyweight champion, and his power, which has resulted in 41 wins via knockout, has instilled fear into the hearts of his opponents. So, how does he want to be remembered?. The 36-year-old just finished...
PWMania
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife dating Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen is no stranger to creating headlines with her dating partners, which makes it noticeable when her latest fling is headline-worthy in its own right. There had been gossip that the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen was seeing Marcus Jordan, the son of Mr. Pippen’s legendary teammate, Michael Jordan. The couple seemingly confirmed that news while attending the Rolling Loud music festival this past weekend in New York City.
NBA・
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”
Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Match Stopped Due To Injury This Week
He’s down for a bit. One of the worst things to see in wrestling is an injury. You never want to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time but unfortunately there is almost no way to prevent it from happening. Anyone can get hurt at any time and there is very little way to know it is coming. That was the situation this week and a match was stopped as a result.
Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
Boxing Scene
Wilder-Helenius: Price Point For FOX Sports PPV Show Same As Cost For Ruiz-Ortiz
The price point for Premier Boxing Champions’ next FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show is the same as it cost for fans to watch PBC’s most recent event on that platform. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the suggested retail price for the four-fight show headlined by heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius on October 15 is $74.99. The pay-per-view show in which former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz defeated Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision in the 12-round main event September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles cost consumers the same amount as the Wilder-Helenius card.
