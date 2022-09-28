ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

73 Penn faculty sign letter opposing University efforts to discipline Convocation protestors

Seventy-three Penn faculty members signed a letter in opposition to the University's disciplinary action in response to students' alleged involvement in disrupting Convocation, protesting the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. The letter, from “deeply concerned” faculty members, was sent to University administrators on Friday, detailing their support of student...
Developers are planning a new 34-story building close to Penn's campus

Developers are planning a new 34-story building near Penn's campus on Chestnut Street that will contain over 360 units for individual apartments and group living. The building — which will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street — will have 363 units and be named The Mark at Philadelphia. Of the total units, 236 units will be used as individual apartments and 127 units will be used for group living. The building will also have 70 parking spaces and 96 bicycle stalls, Rising Real Estate reported.
Philadelphia Museum of Art workers go on strike, protest for increased wages

Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art went on an indefinite strike Monday after two years of failed negotiations, demanding higher wages and health care benefits. Over 150 members of the Local 397 union — which represents the PMA workers — formed a picket line at the museum’s entrance on Monday, according to Artnet News. In a PMA Union press release last Friday, the union announced that the workers would remain on strike until the museum management meets the union's demands. However, the museum is currently still open to visitors, WHYY reported.
Freshman Mallory Lucas already finding the net for Penn women's soccer

For Penn women's soccer freshman midfielder Mallory Lucas, the phrase “family affair” holds a different meaning in the game. Most athletes would name another athlete when asked, “Who is your biggest inspiration?” But Lucas finds the greatest influence to her soccer career in family. The Whitman, Mass. native doesn’t come from a family of soccer players, yet soccer was the sport that stuck.
Penn Athletics weekend recap: Field hockey fights for first victory

Many Penn sports have been looking up or tracking through a positive groove as the fall season rumbles toward its peak. Ivy League conference games are also beginning to stack many Quakers' schedules, and this past weekend marked a revival of Ancient Eight rivalries for the 2022 fall season. Football.
The picks are in: Penn vs. Dartmouth

This Friday at 7 p.m., Penn football (2-0) — coming off a gritty, defensive win against Lafayette last week — will travel to Hanover, N.H. to take on Dartmouth (1-1) in its third game of the season and its first in Ancient Eight play. Four Daily Pennsylvanian sports reporters make their picks ahead of the Quakers' first Ivy League game.
HANOVER, NH

