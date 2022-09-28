Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
thedp.com
Inside the encampment: Tight-knit community fuels weeks-long Fossil Free Penn protest
Anyone who has walked by College Green in the past two weeks has likely noticed Fossil Free Penn’s colorful tents and banners strung up on trees. Between classes, students involved with FFP said that they have spent upwards of 12 hours at the encampment each day, with many sleeping in tents during the night.
thedp.com
73 Penn faculty sign letter opposing University efforts to discipline Convocation protestors
Seventy-three Penn faculty members signed a letter in opposition to the University's disciplinary action in response to students' alleged involvement in disrupting Convocation, protesting the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. The letter, from “deeply concerned” faculty members, was sent to University administrators on Friday, detailing their support of student...
thedp.com
Developers are planning a new 34-story building close to Penn's campus
Developers are planning a new 34-story building near Penn's campus on Chestnut Street that will contain over 360 units for individual apartments and group living. The building — which will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street — will have 363 units and be named The Mark at Philadelphia. Of the total units, 236 units will be used as individual apartments and 127 units will be used for group living. The building will also have 70 parking spaces and 96 bicycle stalls, Rising Real Estate reported.
thedp.com
At press conference, Fossil Free Penn alleges admin. are intimidating encampment protestors
Members of Fossil Free Penn and other activists held a press conference and rally on College Green this morning to discuss their ongoing encampment and the alleged intimidation they have faced from Penn administrators. In 13 short speeches, representatives from FFP and other campus and local activism groups explained FFP’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedp.com
Philadelphia Museum of Art workers go on strike, protest for increased wages
Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art went on an indefinite strike Monday after two years of failed negotiations, demanding higher wages and health care benefits. Over 150 members of the Local 397 union — which represents the PMA workers — formed a picket line at the museum’s entrance on Monday, according to Artnet News. In a PMA Union press release last Friday, the union announced that the workers would remain on strike until the museum management meets the union's demands. However, the museum is currently still open to visitors, WHYY reported.
thedp.com
Penn Athletics weekend preview: Volleyball seeks to set season straight
As the fall sports season draws near its midpoint, some teams are in the thick of Ivy League action, while others have already begun competing for championships. Let’s see what the Quakers have in store for the weekend ahead. Football. After a strong start to the season, the Penn...
thedp.com
Freshman Mallory Lucas already finding the net for Penn women's soccer
For Penn women's soccer freshman midfielder Mallory Lucas, the phrase “family affair” holds a different meaning in the game. Most athletes would name another athlete when asked, “Who is your biggest inspiration?” But Lucas finds the greatest influence to her soccer career in family. The Whitman, Mass. native doesn’t come from a family of soccer players, yet soccer was the sport that stuck.
thedp.com
From club to walk-on, then the ninth fastest 10K in school history: How Zubeir Dagane leads men's cross country
As the runners take their mark, all is still. The course is quiet. It is a moment bristling with both intensity and tranquility. The sounding of the gun marks the beginning of the unparalleled test of physical stamina, and senior runner Zubeir Dagane has already cleared his mind. “If you’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedp.com
Penn Athletics weekend recap: Field hockey fights for first victory
Many Penn sports have been looking up or tracking through a positive groove as the fall season rumbles toward its peak. Ivy League conference games are also beginning to stack many Quakers' schedules, and this past weekend marked a revival of Ancient Eight rivalries for the 2022 fall season. Football.
thedp.com
The picks are in: Penn vs. Dartmouth
This Friday at 7 p.m., Penn football (2-0) — coming off a gritty, defensive win against Lafayette last week — will travel to Hanover, N.H. to take on Dartmouth (1-1) in its third game of the season and its first in Ancient Eight play. Four Daily Pennsylvanian sports reporters make their picks ahead of the Quakers' first Ivy League game.
thedp.com
Former Veterans Affairs employee in West Phila. sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement
A Veterans Affairs Medical Center employee was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison for embezzling almost half a million dollars through fraudulent travel expenses. Bruce Minor, a former accounting clerk at the VAMC, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds in May. Minor admitted to...
Comments / 0