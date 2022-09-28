Developers are planning a new 34-story building near Penn's campus on Chestnut Street that will contain over 360 units for individual apartments and group living. The building — which will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street — will have 363 units and be named The Mark at Philadelphia. Of the total units, 236 units will be used as individual apartments and 127 units will be used for group living. The building will also have 70 parking spaces and 96 bicycle stalls, Rising Real Estate reported.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO