NIH Director's Blog
Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease
An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
MedicalXpress
Discovery illuminates how Parkinson's disease spreads in the brain
Aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of people with Parkinson's disease through a cellular waste-ejection process, suggests a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers. During the process, called lysosomal exocytosis, neurons eject protein waste they cannot break down and recycle. The discovery, published Aug. 22...
psychologytoday.com
Novel AI Method for Neuroscience and Brain Disease Research
A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) is a powerful new paradigm to conduct neuroscience and disease research for conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other cognitive disorders. This new research was led by Andrew McKenzie, MD, PhD, Co-Chief Resident for Research in the Department of Psychiatry...
healio.com
International Parkinson’s study to explore risk prediction of neurodegenerative diseases
The National Center of Excellence in Research on Parkinson’s Disease in Luxembourg has launched an online survey in collaboration with regional research centers to improve risk prediction for neurodegenerative diseases. According to a University of Luxembourg press release, the joint effort with centers in Germany, Austria and Spain will...
Woman who can smell Parkinson’s helps scientists develop test
Scientists in the UK have used the ability of a woman's hypersensitive sense of smell to develop a test that helps detect whether a person has Parkinson's disease. Scientists have realized that Joy Milne could smell Parkinson's disease and they’re developing a test to detect people with the condition.
Scientists identify 'microprotein' in the brain that puts a person at a 'substantial' risk of developing Alzheimer's later in life
A 'microprotein' significantly raises the risk of Alzheimer's disease in later life if it is mutated, scientists say — with a quarter of those of European ancestry already having the change. Researchers at the University of Southern California (USC), in Los Angeles, analyzed data from more than 8,000 people...
scitechdaily.com
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
Clinical Study On DMT Inhaled Product For Treatment-Resistant Depression Completes Dosing Stage
Biomind Labs Inc. BMNDF, a life sciences company developing medicinal next-generation psychedelics, completed the dose administration of 30 healthy subjects within its Phase 2 clinical trial of DMT-based proprietary drug BMND01 for the Treatment-Resistant Depression (TDR) disorder. Besides producing novel drugs based on first-gen psychedelics such as DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and...
Nature.com
Rethinking cancer targeting strategies in the era of smart cell therapeutics
In the past several decades, the development of cancer therapeutics has largely focused on precision targeting of single cancer-associated molecules. Despite great advances, such targeted therapies still show incomplete precision and the eventual development of resistance due to target heterogeneity or mutation. However, the recent development of cell-based therapies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells presents a revolutionary opportunity to reframe strategies for targeting cancers. Immune cells equipped with synthetic circuits are essentially living computers that can be programmed to recognize tumours based on multiple signals, including both tumour cell-intrinsic and microenvironmental. Moreover, cells can be programmed to launch broad but highly localized therapeutic responses that can limit the potential for escape while still maintaining high precision. Although these emerging smart cell engineering capabilities have yet to be fully implemented in the clinic, we argue here that they will become much more powerful when combined with machine learning analysis of genomic data, which can guide the design of therapeutic recognition programs that are the most discriminatory and actionable. The merging of cancer analytics and synthetic biology could lead to nuanced paradigms of tumour recognition, more akin to facial recognition, that have the ability to more effectively address the complex challenges of treating cancer.
MedicalXpress
Team develops behavioral test to detect early risk of Alzheimer's
Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition that damages a person's ability to think, remember, and perform basic functions. According to the National Institutes of Health, Alzheimer's affects more than 6 million Americans, mostly ages 65 and older. Though the neurological damage from the disease is irreversible, early detection and intervention has been shown to slow its progression.
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for the first generic versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity. Cosette has already commenced commercial shipments, triggering the 180 days exclusivity.
MedicalXpress
Longer-lasting HIV antibody treatments could offer a one-shot alternative to maintenance therapies
Antiretroviral therapy has had an enormous impact on treating HIV infections around the world. The millions of people currently taking these treatments under medical supervision can reasonably expect to reduce their viral loads to undetectable levels, eliminate the risk of transmission and live a normal life span. However, antiretroviral therapy is not without shortcomings. People need to take these medications regularly for life, and low compliance can lead to drug resistance.
USC research shows drug may effectively treat brain tumor
The identification of a small molecule drug that can target the brain’s circadian clock proteins may prove effective for treating glioblastoma, the most common cancerous brain tumor in adults, researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC announced Monday. Glioblastoma is an aggressive disease. Patients survive an average...
Scientists have just made a breakthrough for a potential glioblastoma drug
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC has shown that circadian clock proteins, which help coordinate changes in the body’s functions during the day, could have a role in the growth and spread of glioblastoma after the standard treatments used today, according to a press release.
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
News-Medical.net
Brain stimulation combined with nasal spray containing nanoparticles can improve stroke recovery
In a recent study, researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and other universities in China have reported that brain stimulation combined with a nose spray containing nanoparticles can improve recovery after ischemic stroke in an animal model. The nasal spray is a non-invasive method for delivering magnetic nanoparticles into the brain...
scitechdaily.com
Newly Developed Molecule Could Increase Life Expectancy and Wellness
With a steady renewal of cell vitality in damaged tissues, this novel drug may one day result in the treatment or prevention of disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Globally, life expectancy has increased due to advances in health and technology, but improvements in the standard of living...
science.org
The genetics of a long life
Elucidating the genetics of complex traits and diseases is a major undertaking, one that can lead to biological insights and, because genetics increasingly informs drug discovery (1), new treatments. Longevity reflects aging and other processes affecting health and disease, so unraveling its genetic basis would have far-reaching implications. However, it has been a challenge to identify the genetic determinants of longevity in humans or animals (2) in part because longevity as a phenotype encompasses multiple other traits and disease risks. Tackling the complexity of the genetic component of longevity requires an integrated approach that leverages multiple sources of evidence. On page 1508 of this issue, Bou Sleiman et al. (3) use genetically heterogeneous mice to find new life-span loci and further perform cross-species comparisons to better understand the genetic basis of mammalian longevity.
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – September 28, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
getnews.info
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the market
DelveInsight’s “Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Central Nervous System Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Central Nervous System Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
