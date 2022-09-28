Read full article on original website
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates
Energy bill rebates will come to many soon because of a new state spending approval. The amount set aside is $42 million. The money is a part of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The city's plan will see all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio receive a rebate on their bills. All San Antonio, Texas, citizens are users of CPS Energy. (source)
KSAT 12
USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather
San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
Pleasanton Express
Out and About in Atascosa County
When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
Pleasanton Express
Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2
The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
KSAT 12
Comal ISD names new executive director of safety and security
NEW BRAUNFELS – Mario De La Rosa will be the new executive director of safety and security of the Comal Independent School District, officials announced Monday. De La Rosa brings expertise as a field agent and education leader to the district, with 27 years of experience in law enforcement and schools, according to a news release.
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
New Braunfels-Seguin-Schertz job fair hosts 45 companies actively hiring
The job fair is set for October 4 in Schertz.
saobserver.com
Voting Stifled! Bexar County Defies Court Order
Jacquelyn Callanen, Bexar County Elections Administrator, Defies Court Orders and Stifles The Minority Vote. Polling places and absentee ballots. Come November 8th of 2022 those will be the most talked about and disputed points on quite a lot of lips here in Bexar County. Why? Because of a defiant and prejudicial Elections Department here in Bexar County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Officials report Texas trooper hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during car search
SAN ANTONIO — Texas has been rattled with cases of fentanyl overdoses and accidental exposures, leading government officials and law enforcement agencies to call for action. Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order to rid Texas of this potent drug has enacted many agencies and organizations to step up their efforts in educating the public, apprehending drug traffickers behind the opioid's uptick and stopping the distribution altogether. Although some have criticized Abbott for his approach to dealing with this crisis, it’s collectively understood how dangerous this drug can be.
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
Column: More than thrifty finds are at Goodwill San Antonio
Goodwill is so much more than just a thrift store. When you donate or shop at a nearby Goodwill store, you help community members achieve an opportunity towards upward mobility.
Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area
The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
hppr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
KSAT 12
10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to data analytics company
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
starlocalmedia.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
blackchronicle.com
Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed mother and father converged on a Texas highschool Tuesday after a classroom capturing report that finally proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio started about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police obtained a name of a attainable capturing in progress on the faculty, in response to a police statement. The faculty was positioned on lockdown as police entered and started clearing the campus however discovered no proof of an lively risk or capturing.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
