Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work
Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
thefreshtoast.com
Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?
A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
MedicalXpress
Researchers unlock breakthrough discovery to increase resilience to stress
Neuroscientists at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading SFI research center based at University College Cork (UCC), have discovered a new therapy to enhance resilience to stress. The findings will help researchers to better understand and treat stress to reduce its long-term effects on mental health. Experiencing occasional stress is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deep Brain Stimulation Effective in Treating OCD: Study
Deep brain stimulation could be the best way to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), according to research from Baylor College of Medicine, Texas. The study suggests that it can halve the symptoms of the debilitating mental health condition, characterized by intrusive and persistent obsessive thoughts along with repeated behavior patterns. It is thought to affect up to 3 percent of people.
msn.com
Is There A Connection Between Autoimmune Disorders And PTSD?
Stress can have a significant impact on the body. While some stress is normal, longer-term stress can impact everything from muscle tension to the reproductive system to digestion, according to the American Psychological Association. And research shows that post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a serious mental health condition, might be connected to the development of autoimmune disorders (via Healthline).
What Is Ketamine Therapy, and How Does It Work for Depression? Here's What to Know
Since depression comes in many forms, treating this mental health condition isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. With a wide variety of treatment methods, it can take time to find the one that works best for you. One type of therapy that has been gaining traction in the medical community is...
MedicalXpress
Study of veterans finds PTSD and conditions such as substance misuse associated with a cellular marker for early death
Psychiatric symptoms and diagnoses increase risk for premature morbidity and mortality. Now a new study has found that trauma-exposed veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and externalizing psychiatric disorders, like substance use disorders and antisocial personality disorder, are at greater risk for early death. "Our study found that PTSD and comorbid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness
Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
Nature.com
Shift work, clinically significant sleep disorders and mental health in a representative, cross-sectional sample of young working adults
Mental health conditions confer considerable global disease burden in young adults, who are also the highest demographic to work shifts, and of whom 20% meet criteria for a sleep disorder. We aimed to establish the relationship between the combined effect of shift work and sleep disorders, and mental health. The Raine Study is the only longitudinal, population-based birth cohort in the world with gold-standard, Level 1 measurement of sleep (polysomnography, PSG) collected in early adulthood. Participants (aged 22y) underwent in-laboratory PSG and completed detailed sleep questionnaires. Multivariable adjusted robust linear regression models were conducted to explore associations with anxiety (GAD7) and depression (PHQ9), adjusted for sex, health comorbidities, and work hours/week. Data were from 660 employed young adults (27.3% shift workers). At least one clinically significant sleep disorder was present in 18% of shift workers (day, evening and night shifts) and 21% of non-shift workers (p"‰="‰0.51); 80% were undiagnosed. Scores for anxiety and depression were not different between shift and non-shift workers (p"‰="‰0.29 and p"‰="‰0.82); but were higher in those with a sleep disorder than those without (Md(IQR) anxiety: 7.0(4.0"“10.0) vs 4.0(1.0"“6.0)), and depression: (9.0(5.0"“13.0) vs 4.0(2.0"“6.0)). Considering evening and night shift workers only (i.e. excluding day shift workers) revealed an interaction between shift work and sleep disorder status for anxiety (p"‰="‰0.021), but not depression (p"‰="‰0.96), with anxiety scores being highest in those shift workers with a sleep disorder (Md(IQR) 8.5(4.0"“12.2). We have shown that clinical sleep disorders are common in young workers and are largely undiagnosed. Measures of mental health do not appear be different between shift and non-shift workers. These findings indicate that the identification and treatment of clinical sleep disorders should be prioritised for young workers as these sleep disorders, rather than shift work per se, are associated with poorer mental health. These negative mental health effects appear to be greatest in those who work evening and/or night shift and have a sleep disorder.
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
MedicalXpress
A new understanding of the neurobiology of impulsivity
While not all impulsive behavior speaks of mental illness, a wide range of mental health disorders which often emerge in adolescence, including depression and substance abuse, have been linked to impulsivity. So, finding a way to identify and treat those who may be particularly vulnerable to impulsivity early in life is especially important.
psychreg.org
Foot Massage Effective in Improving Sleep Quality and Anxiety in Postmenopausal Women
The therapeutic benefits of massage have long been recognised. A new study suggests that foot massage, in particular, can help minimise a number of common menopause symptoms, including sleep disruption, effectively extending sleep duration by an average of an hour per day. Study results are published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
psychologytoday.com
The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
Psychiatric Times
The Ethical Responsibility of Self-Care
When we take care of ourselves, we can take better care of our patients. “We tend to think of self-care as a luxury, but it really isn’t—because taking care of ourselves is taking care of the instrument that we use in our work, and that is incredibly important.”
ajmc.com
Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?
Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
Psychiatric Times
Safety Planning: An Essential Feature of Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Suicide Prevention
What is a safety plan, and how can clinicians use it to help patients with suicidal behavior?. A safety plan is a critical evidence-based intervention that can reduce suicidal behavior, either as a standalone intervention or as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.1 The purpose of the safety plan is to provide patients who are at heightened risk for suicide with concrete, actionable coping strategies they can use during a suicidal crisis to decrease their risk of attempting suicide. In addition to its practical and intended use, a safety plan also conveys hope by demonstrating to an individual with suicidal ideation that there are more effective ways of managing their problems.
Healthline
ADHD and Epilepsy Often Co-Occur — Here’s What Experts Know About the Link
Around 1.2% of people in the United States live with epilepsy, a neurological condition that causes recurring seizures. If you number among those 3.4 million people, you might be much more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) than the general population. Like epilepsy, ADHD affects your brain, though...
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
Comments / 0