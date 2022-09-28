Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Philomath comes up 1 goal short in girls soccer tilt at Newport
In a showdown between two of the top girls soccer teams in the Oregon West Conference, Newport survived to take a 1-0 victory over Philomath on Tuesday evening on the coast. The Warriors (3-2 overall, 1-1 Oregon West) fell into the one-goal deficit in the first half, missed on a penalty kick just before halftime and had opportunities over the final 40 minutes but couldn’t cash in.
osubeavers.com
Baseball Takes On Gonzaga Saturday In Bend
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball will take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs Saturday in a fall exhibition game at Vince Genna Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. PT. To purchase tickets visit here. The Beavers are set to play a second fall exhibition game on Saturday, Oct....
Ellensburg forward Gavin Marrs announces commitment to Oregon State basketball
Ellensburg High School big man Gavin Marrs is headed to Corvallis. The 6-foot-11 forward announced his commitment to Oregon State University on Tuesday morning after an official visit to the school over the weekend. Marrs’, the No. 4 prospect in the state of Washington, according to 247Sports, ...
Tri-City Herald
No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
The Oregon Ducks are 3-1 following a 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars that won't soon be forgotten in Eugene. But now we're on to week 5 as the Ducks prepare to welcome the Stanford Cardinal to Autzen Stadium in Eugene in one of the Pac-12's favorite rivalries. Stanford...
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
scorebooklive.com
Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor
The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
lineups.com
Stanford vs Oregon (10/1/22): Odds, Picks, Predictions
Stanford visits Oregon after losing to Washington this past weekend in a game that was not close. Oregon is also coming off a come from behind win against Washington State. These games are always close, especially after last year when Oregon was upset by Stanford too. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
Sandelie Golf Course set to close for the winter, undergo renovations
After 53 years in business, the golf course in West Linn will reopen with new ownership and layout.It's your last chance to play a round at Sandelie Golf Course, for now. The 18-hole course near Wilsonville in West Linn is set to close on Sept. 29 after it went up for sale last year. The new owner plans to spend the winter building a restaurant, bar and putting course, current owner Keith Kaiser said. "Part of the property is going to be repurposed as golf, and the new owner has plans for a short course," Kaiser said. "He'll...
kezi.com
Equipment falls and injures one person at Reser Stadium after OSU football game
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An employee of a contracting firm is recovering after an equipment fell on him at Reser Stadium after the Oregon State University football game, university officials confirmed. This happened Saturday night after the OSU vs. USC game. Officials said the equipment fell on his lower body and he...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
Jantzen Beach Stanford's follows Cracker Barrel in closing due to safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Stanford's Restaurant and Bar at Jantzen Beach has temporarily closed due to what the restaurant described on social media as safety and security concerns. The move comes about two months after the nearby Cracker Barrel abruptly shuttered, reportedly due to similar safety issues. Stanford's announced the...
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
opb.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Pedestrian killed in Hwy 99 crash in Corvallis
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver on Highway 99 in Corvallis on Tuesday night, officials said.
Channel 6000
University of Oregon welcomes record-breaking freshman class
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon is breaking its record for the greatest number of incoming students, with a whopping 5,338 freshmen attending the first day of classes. For the past couple of school years, fewer students were enrolling in college classes due to the pandemic. The...
State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues
The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR - (September 28, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup,...
philomathnews.com
‘Through a Veteran’s Lens’ exhibit to open at The Arts Center
A new exhibit entitled “Through a Veteran’s Lens” will open Thursday at The Arts Center in Corvallis and remain in place through Nov. 12, organizers announced. The show highlights photographic works of veterans in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. The exhibit is a partnership between The Arts...
Rocketing gas prices continue as Oregon sees largest price spike in U.S.
The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark on Sept. 26. AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest 7-day increase in the nation.
