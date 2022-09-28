Read full article on original website
Aiken County Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in Security Federal bank robbery
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a Security Federal Bank in Langley . According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the bank, located at 2818 Augusta Road in Langley, at approximately 11:50 a.m. for an armed robbery.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell County Arrest Reports: September 28, 2022
Arrest reports listed below are public record and have been provided by local law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent until their cases are determined in a court of law. Stephanie Williamson Gunnells, 38, of 3504 Highway 304, Blackville, was arrested on September 24, 2022 by Barnwell County...
counton2.com
Family suing Colleton County Sheriff’s Office over fatal officer-involved shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a man who died in May after being shot by a Colleton County deputy has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). The lawsuit was filed by the McLeod Law Group on behalf of the...
WTGS
Man wanted in Candler County for kidnapping investigation
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Candler County Sheriff's Office announced they're looking for a man who's wanted in connection to an ongoing kidnapping investigation. According to the sheriff's office, Clayton Lang fled from officials and is considered armed. In addition to being wanted in connection to a kidnapping investigation, Lang has multiple outstanding arrest warrants in other counties.
Man wanted in connection to missing Wagener woman in custody
A man connected to a Wagener woman who has been missing for more than a month is in custody. Tony Lee Berry, 49, of Wagener, was wanted for kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson, 30, of Wagener. Berry was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department...
blufftontoday.com
Jasper, Beaufort counties declare state of emergency, shelter opens Thursday
After South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for the entire state Wednesday, both Jasper and Beaufort counties also declared a state of emergency in their counties. The emergency declarations were based on the threat of severe weather throughout the state due to Hurricane Ian. The Town...
WRDW-TV
Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities. Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
blufftontoday.com
Lawmaker appoints new HC Airport Commissioner for 'transparency' reasons
Hampton County now has a new member of the HC Airport Commission, but she wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms by county officials. After a behind-the-scenes power struggle between a member of the HC Legislative Delegation and Hampton County officials, Audrey Hopkins-Williams was officially seated on the county airport commission during a Sept. 12 special meeting of the County Council.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Blackville residents voice police concerns
Before celebrating the birthday of Blackville Town Council member Ann Pernell with the community, the Blackville Town Council held their monthly meeting to inform and hear from the community. Police Presence on ‘The Hill’
21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
WRDW-TV
Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules at games
BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games. The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.
Boyfriend named suspect in disappearance of Krystal Anderson in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has named the boyfriend of a missing woman as a suspect in her disappearance. Krystal C. Anderson was reported missing by her family on August 23, 2022. She was last seen at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener, SC, in the company of her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, 49.
ACSO looking for individual who fled car accident in Beech Island
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who fled the scene of a car accident. According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Storm Branch Road in Beech Island. Investigators say that they have determined that the crashed vehicle has been […]
WRDW-TV
Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a landfill fire at Sample & Son on Columbia Road in Grovetown. According to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Additional details are limited.
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh team seeks ‘level playing field’ as Russell Laffitte is struck with new charges
The high-profile criminal cases against disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and former Palmetto State banker Russell Lucius Laffitte continue to move forward as trial dates loom. Attorneys for Murdaugh, who is facing two murder charges as well as more than 90 financial and drug-related charges, have...
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
DOJ: Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in SC history
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian: Beaufort, Jasper County schools, offices announce closings due to storm
Several Jasper County and Beaufort County schools have decided to either close for a couple of days or have virtual learning due to the possibility of severe weather in the area from Hurricane Ian. "Due to the potential for hazardous weather that is anticipated due to Hurricane Ian, Jasper County...
