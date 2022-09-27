Read full article on original website
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice
Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
3 Reasons the Commanders Will Upset the Cowboys in Week 4
Dallas is riding high after picking up two straight wins with Cooper Rush at quarterback, but there are a few reasons to feel confident picking Washington to upset the Cowboys in Week 4. Currently, the Commanders are 3-point underdogs, but I sense a win coming. Before we get into why, let’s first make sure you’ve utilized BetMGM’s incredible $1,000 free bet offer this week.
Cowboys Practice: DeMarcus Lawrence Injury; Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
Says coach Mike McCarthy of testing the health of Cowboys starters Dalton Schultz and Jayron Kearse: "(Thursday) will be a big practice and the heaviest workload we have of the week."
'Hell Yeah!' Says Coach Mike McCarthy of Cowboys Schedule vs. Washington; Here's Why
"Hell, yeah!'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy responded this week when asked about the latest "zag,'' a rare noon start at home when Washington visits AT&T Stadium on Sunday. "Everybody loves a noon kickoff.''
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Martin Preps For Commanders Debut Against Older Cowboys Brother Zack
The Washington Commanders have arguably their biggest game on the schedule this weekend ... a matchup with the loathed Dallas Cowboys on the road. For a team that's started 1-2, it's a big game, but more than just the fact that the team's record isn't where it wants to be.
Dak Prescott injury update is great news for Commanders before Week 4
The Washington Commanders got trounced in their first division game of the campaign. Now, they play the Dallas Cowboys on the road at AT&T Stadium. Fans will (begrudgingly) remember Washington getting obliterated 56-14 in that same stadium the day after Christmas last year. It was the game Jonathan Allen and...
3 Cowboys weaknesses that can help Commanders pull off Week 4 win
The last time the Washington Commanders traveled to Arlington they got embarrassed in primetime. You remember how the game went. With the entire country watching on Sunday Night Football, the Commanders fell behind 21-0 after the first quarter and ultimately trailed 42-7 by the end of the second quarter. The...
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning
After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that receiver Michael Gallup could return against the Washington Commanders, CeeDee Lamb warned opposing defenses about what's to come.
