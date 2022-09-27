ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
FanSided

3 Reasons the Commanders Will Upset the Cowboys in Week 4

Dallas is riding high after picking up two straight wins with Cooper Rush at quarterback, but there are a few reasons to feel confident picking Washington to upset the Cowboys in Week 4. Currently, the Commanders are 3-point underdogs, but I sense a win coming. Before we get into why, let’s first make sure you’ve utilized BetMGM’s incredible $1,000 free bet offer this week.
