Energy price cap announced for households in Northern Ireland
The Government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland from November.Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Government’s energy support scheme will offer households in Northern Ireland the same level of gas and electricity bill support as an equivalent scheme in Great Britain.The announcement follows the launch of the Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.The Government...
Full list of Wetherspoons closing as 32 pubs put up for sale
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon is selling 32 pubs after previously warning that it could lose £30m due to rising staff wages and repairs. The chain said it understands customers will be disappointed with the decision and the listed pubs will operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold. In...
Energy bills: Householders urged to read meters before October price rise
Householders are being advised to read and submit their energy meter readings before Saturday ahead of prices rising. This will stop suppliers from from estimating usage and charging a higher rate for energy used before 1 October. From next month, the price cap for the average annual household energy bill...
Midlands businesses fear for the future as pound value plummets
Companies across the Midlands have said the falling pound has had a "very painful" impact on their businesses. Tim Goodall of Islabikes Ltd, Ludlow, noticed cost prices skyrocket by five per cent in a matter of hours after further tax cuts were announced by the Chancellor on Monday. Flower supplier...
Cost of living: 'We have to buy the oil or we will freeze'
A man without access to mains gas says he has no other alternative but to stomach the rising cost of heating oil or he will freeze. Ian Fletcher, from Welshampton, in Shropshire, is one of 74,000 people in the Midlands who have to use oil to keep their homes warm.
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Pie shop owner was so desperate for staff that he bought a 19-room motel just to house new workers
A catering business owner has bought his own 19-room motel to house staff in a bold bid to attract workers and build his town's hospitality industry. Adrian Connors runs his family business at Mackay, in Central Queensland, which includes four cafes, four pie shops, a bar and restaurant. His recent...
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights
Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
I bought a BMW convertible & binged on fast food in a day-long spree after $31K was put in my bank account by mistake
A TEENAGER spent $31,000 that was mistakenly deposited into his account on a BMW convertible and fast food during his shocking spending spree. The 18-year-old, who withdrew $20,000 in cash and made $5,000 worth of purchases with his debit card, was slapped with 10 years probation as a result of his illegal spending rampage.
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
Sainsbury's, Tesco and Aldi shoppers 'give up' after seeing the price of own-brand butter
Millions of households are searching for cheaper brands at the supermarkets, due to the cost of living crisis. The price of everyday basics has risen to a noticeable amount for items most shoppers wouldn't normally think twice about chicking into their basket. In recent months, the price of a tub...
I lost $2,000 by forgetting to scan groceries at Wegmans self-checkout – my warning to shoppers after the costly error
A WOMAN has revealed how a self-checkout error turned out to be one of the scariest mistakes of her life. Amber Groome, a mother-of-two from Virginia, had been working a 14-hour Covid shift when she allegedly forgot to ring up an entire bag of groceries from Wegmans. Authorities issued a...
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
I’m a coin collector – your 90s Lincoln penny could be worth up to $1,000 – the exact details to look for
CERTAIN elements could boost the value of your one-cent denominations – and one coin collector reveals what to look for on a 1990s penny that could make it worth up to $1,000. When it comes to the Lincoln penny, there are a few designs to look out for. This...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves
The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
