The Independent

Energy price cap announced for households in Northern Ireland

The Government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland from November.Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Government’s energy support scheme will offer households in Northern Ireland the same level of gas and electricity bill support as an equivalent scheme in Great Britain.The announcement follows the launch of the Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.The Government...
BBC

Midlands businesses fear for the future as pound value plummets

Companies across the Midlands have said the falling pound has had a "very painful" impact on their businesses. Tim Goodall of Islabikes Ltd, Ludlow, noticed cost prices skyrocket by five per cent in a matter of hours after further tax cuts were announced by the Chancellor on Monday. Flower supplier...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers

McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
BBC

Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
