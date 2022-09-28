Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, made the case he would endure "exceptional hardship" if he were to be banned from driving, as he's tasked with planning the coronation for King Charles The Duke of Norfolk has been ordered to hit the brakes. On Monday, Edward Fitzalan-Howard — also known as the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk — pled guilty in a London courtroom to using his cell phone while driving this spring. The courtier, 65, was driving in the Battersea area of the city on April 7 when he ran...

