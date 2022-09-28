Read full article on original website
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: PM Liz Truss vows to fight closure
Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to do all she can to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport. On Tuesday, owner Peel Group said the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October. Speaking to BBC Look North, Ms Truss said: "I want to make sure that airport survives....
BBC
Scunthorpe car meet crash: Sheffield man dies in hospital
A 23-year-old man injured when a vehicle hit spectators at a car meet in Scunthorpe has died, police said. Connor Richards, from Sheffield, was one of 11 people injured in the crash at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night. Humberside Police said he died in hospital on Thursday morning. One...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog mauls woman's arm in Concord Park attack
A woman needed reconstructive surgery to her arm after being mauled by a stranger's dog while walking in a park. She suffered a five-inch tear to her forearm along with bites and cuts to her upper arm in the attack in Concord Park, Sheffield, on Saturday. South Yorkshire Police said...
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
BBC
Molly Russell: Posts left psychiatrist unable to sleep - inquest
A child psychiatrist was "not able to sleep well" after seeing self-harm material viewed on social media by a 14-year-old girl who went on to take her own life, an inquest has heard. Molly Russell engaged with thousands of such posts before her death in 2017. Dr Navin Venugopal said...
BBC
Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble
Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
Moment white van man is caught 'fly-tipping' in country lane before speeding off with the two doors flapping open and rubbish still falling out of the back
A panicked team of fly-tippers have been caught red-handed dumping rubbish in a quiet country road in a shocking video filmed by a farmer. Two men in a white van were allegedly recorded tipping everything from doors and wood to other household waste on the outskirts of Nuneaton last night.
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Duke Who Planned Queen's Funeral Gets Banned from Driving After Using Phone Behind the Wheel
Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, made the case he would endure "exceptional hardship" if he were to be banned from driving, as he's tasked with planning the coronation for King Charles The Duke of Norfolk has been ordered to hit the brakes. On Monday, Edward Fitzalan-Howard — also known as the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk — pled guilty in a London courtroom to using his cell phone while driving this spring. The courtier, 65, was driving in the Battersea area of the city on April 7 when he ran...
BBC
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
BBC
Sheffield A61: Police officers hit by car after collision report
Two officers and two members of the public were injured in collisions with stolen cars in Sheffield, police said. Officers were called to a report of a collision involving a black BMW and a Vauxhall Corsa on Penistone Road, at about 21:45 BST on Wednesday. Several men in the BMW...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip
A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
