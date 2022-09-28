THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands hosted a friends and family event and ribbon-cutting to introduce their third and largest location to a special guest list that included local media, The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Leadership Council and the leadership team from Howard Hughes Corporation. These guests were among the first to experience the 28,000 square foot neighborhood bar and patio, home of Texas’ longest bar. Guests enjoyed light bites from guest Chef Ricardo Bravo of The Woodlands Resort and Back Table Kitchen and Bar, as well as a variety of drink options.

