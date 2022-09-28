Nicholas Turos, vice president of business development at Babson Diagnostics, discusses making blood testing more convenient and accessible. Preventive care is close to my heart. My father died from leukemia when I was 26 years old, and, like many, he only believed in seeing a healthcare provider when he was sick. An annual wellness exam and a simple blood test may have caught his cancer earlier and extended his life. Something so simple, yet many don’t take the time to do.

HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO