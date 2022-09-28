Read full article on original website
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Exact date huge payment increase for Americans to be announced
NEXT month the annual cost-of-living adjustment will be announced by the Social Security Administration. The 2023 COLA announcement is anticipated to come on October 13, after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is released. The COLA is based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost SSI benefits – see exact date
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are expecting to receive a second September check later in just weeks. SSI payments are usually sent on the first of the month, except for when the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The first payment of this month was sent on...
Social Security Recipients Could Get Their Biggest Raise Since 1981
The final estimates for the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, are rolling in — and it looks like great news for the millions of Americans who rely on those benefits from the agency. Monthly payments from the federal Social Security Administration could jump by 8.7% in 2023,...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Motley Fool
Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ
Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
Huge Social Security COLA spike could be on the way — because of inflation
People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation. In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year. That’s a...
Medicare premiums will drop next year. Here's how much you'll save.
America's seniors are getting some good news about their health care expenses for 2023, with Medicare announcing that premiums for its Part B plan will drop next year by about 3%. The drop in pricing for Medicare's Part B plan, which covers routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, comes...
Medicare Might Pay for Your SilverSneakers Membership — Here’s How To Check Your Gym Eligibility
The average cost of a gym membership across the U.S. is $45 per month according to a recent survey by TotalShape.com, as reported by GOBankingRates. For seniors on a fixed income, it can be hard to...
msn.com
Medicare Enrollment: Out-of-Pocket Prescription Costs Included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
If you’re a Medicare recipient, you’ll soon get your one chance every year to review your coverage and make changes. That chance comes during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which begins on Oct. 15, 2022, and ends on Dec. 7. Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get...
getnews.info
The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare
Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
Seniors on Medicare Just Got Some Really Good News
And it couldn't have come at a better time.
Homeowners insurance is key to protecting your residence—what you need to know about coverage and what it costs
Homeowners insurance isn’t a state mandate in the same way that auto insurance is, but it’s often required by a lender if you have a mortgage. Homeownership might be the American Dream, but so much can go wrong when you own a home. A tree falls through the...
Social Security's 2023 COLA Will Be Smaller Than Expected. That's a Good Thing.
Retirees are set to receive one of the largest COLAs in history. However, new data suggests it could be smaller than anticipated. There's good news and bad news about the upcoming adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Pandemic heightened emotional exhaustion in healthcare workers
(HealthDay News) — Emotional exhaustion among healthcare workers (HCWs) worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in JAMA Network Open. J. Bryan Sexton, PhD, from Duke University in Durham, NC, and colleagues conducted three waves of a survey (September 2019: 37,187 respondents; September...
Five Tips From Insurance Pros to Save You Money
Americans have an insurance problem. More specifically, they have a "lack of awareness on their own insurance policies" problem. According to Lend EDU, 54% of US adults have a life insurance policy, but 33% say they’re not sure how the policy works. Another study by Bend Financial shows that...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Home care is losing employees to retail, restaurants
As the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 and 1965 — becomes older, many of them want to age in their own homes. At the same time, low-wage home care workers are finding easier jobs with equal or better pay in retail and restaurants, the Washington Post recently reported.
MedCity News
When it comes to satisfaction, only a few major differences exist between MA and traditional Medicare
As the open enrollment period nears, many Medicare beneficiaries will be faced with the decision of choosing a traditional Medicare plan or going with Medicare Advantage (MA). A recent report shows that there are only a few differences between the plans, with beneficiaries showing similar rates of satisfaction. The Kaiser...
KXLY
Here’s Where Social Security’s 2023 COLA Ranks, Historically
For Social Security’s more than 65 million beneficiaries — and especially its 48.1 million retired workers — the most important day of the year is only two weeks away. On Oct. 13, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will announce September’s inflation data, which is the last puzzle piece needed to calculate Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $52,500 With Benefits as a State Filing Analyst for Transamerica
Transamerica, a life insurance company, is hiring a remote state filing analyst. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States with a salary ranging from $34,500 to $52,500. You will be responsible for creating and filing product forms; applying new product concepts to the filing process; and...
