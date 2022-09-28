ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Recipients Could Get Their Biggest Raise Since 1981

The final estimates for the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, are rolling in — and it looks like great news for the millions of Americans who rely on those benefits from the agency. Monthly payments from the federal Social Security Administration could jump by 8.7% in 2023,...
Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ

Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
Pandemic heightened emotional exhaustion in healthcare workers

(HealthDay News) — Emotional exhaustion among healthcare workers (HCWs) worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in JAMA Network Open. J. Bryan Sexton, PhD, from Duke University in Durham, NC, and colleagues conducted three waves of a survey (September 2019: 37,187 respondents; September...
Five Tips From Insurance Pros to Save You Money

Americans have an insurance problem. More specifically, they have a "lack of awareness on their own insurance policies" problem. According to Lend EDU, 54% of US adults have a life insurance policy, but 33% say they’re not sure how the policy works. Another study by Bend Financial shows that...
Home care is losing employees to retail, restaurants

As the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 and 1965 — becomes older, many of them want to age in their own homes. At the same time, low-wage home care workers are finding easier jobs with equal or better pay in retail and restaurants, the Washington Post recently reported.
Here’s Where Social Security’s 2023 COLA Ranks, Historically

For Social Security’s more than 65 million beneficiaries — and especially its 48.1 million retired workers — the most important day of the year is only two weeks away. On Oct. 13, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will announce September’s inflation data, which is the last puzzle piece needed to calculate Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023.
Earn up to $52,500 With Benefits as a State Filing Analyst for Transamerica

Transamerica, a life insurance company, is hiring a remote state filing analyst. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States with a salary ranging from $34,500 to $52,500. You will be responsible for creating and filing product forms; applying new product concepts to the filing process; and...
