Nobody ever chose to be an addict. No it was not a choice they made at all. It happens by thinking it can't happen to you. It is not a character defect or a moral failure. It is a result of human suffering and trauma. Those people need help not your post truth opinions. Addiction doesn't care what you think you know or how tough you are. Those people deserve respect and need help not hurt.
What about people with chronic pain who aren’t addicts? We are always the group that suffers
thank you dear u s attorney Rolllins for taking care of people that have an addiction caused by opiates been happening for 20 yrs an epidemic we need cannabis medicine for all urge your republican senators to vote yes they are the only ones still in pocket of big pharma and we the people and veterans suffering
