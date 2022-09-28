ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coingeek.com

New UK bill makes it easier to seize, freeze and recover digital currencies

A new bill introduced to U.K. parliament will make it easier for law enforcement to seize, freeze, and recover digital currencies and “crypto assets.”. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill will also make it easier for law enforcement agencies to compel businesses to hand over information related to suspected money laundering and terrorist financing. Naturally, this will include digital currency exchanges and other related companies.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Real World Podcasts: A BSV blockchain powered app that wants to help everyone make money

Real World Podcasts is a new content creation platform built atop Bitcoin SV. Content creators can upload videos to the platform, earning per view ($0.15) or a monthly subscription model for $7.77. The platform integrates the HandCash wallet for payments, as well as notifications and communications with the creator’s following. I caught up with the creators to learn more about the platform.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

New York is now the center of crypto

Happy Monday, everyone, and welcome to the daily edition of the Fortune Crypto (formerly The Ledger) newsletter. I spent a good part of last week at the Mainnet conference in Manhattan, and came away with several thoughts. The first is that, even in the depths of crypto winter, the industry...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Digital Asset#Economy#Blockchains#Web3#Bsv
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Cardano’s Hoskinson Calls Out The “Ethereum Crowd”; Says ADA Will Change The World

Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Input Output Global (IOG), the core developers of the Cardano blockchain, has criticized the attitude of Ethereum developers and community members towards his brainchild. Hoskinson took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to state that after Ethereum’s Merge event earlier this month, it now makes sense why the...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Bitcoin and CBDC: Co-existence of private money

When I read through nChain’s recently published CBDC playbook, I stumbled on quite an interesting part. On page 8 of the document, nChain presents the basics a functioning CBDC should follow, referring to the principles laid out by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). The BIS published an executive...
CURRENCIES
coingeek.com

Blockchain Innovation Program launches to promote Bitcoin development

As Bitcoin adoption both as a data ledger and a currency soars, Bitcoin developers are in high demand, and the Bitcoin Association for BSV’s latest course is seeking to equip developers with skills that will give them a leg up in the market. Titled “Blockchain Innovation Program,” the 10-week...
MARKETS
Fortune

‘A solvable problem’: Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov remains bullish on cross-chain future with SWIFT partnership

Chainlink cofounder Sergey Nazarov speaking with panelists at Chainlink's SmartCon 2022 in New York on Sept. 28. Chainlink, a prominent smart contract oracle network, and SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, are partnering to try to bridge the gap between traditional banks and blockchains. On Wednesday, Chainlink and...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

The Quick and Comprehensive Guide to Blockchain for Corporate Executives

If billion-dollar corporate investments are anything to go by, blockchain is one of the most promising technologies of the century. While it may seem difficult to understand at first, blockchain technology can be easy to grasp with the right approach, even for those who consider themselves not “tech-savvy.”. More...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions

Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
