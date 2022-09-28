Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Frobots founder Jerry Chan talks battle robots and NFT utility on CoinGeek Backstage
There has been a lot of talk about non-fungible token (NFT) utility and why these tokens must go beyond pure speculation. For Jerry Chan, this will only come about when NFTs have digital agency and “a little bit of life to them,” and with Frobots, he is kickstarting this movement.
coingeek.com
New UK bill makes it easier to seize, freeze and recover digital currencies
A new bill introduced to U.K. parliament will make it easier for law enforcement to seize, freeze, and recover digital currencies and “crypto assets.”. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill will also make it easier for law enforcement agencies to compel businesses to hand over information related to suspected money laundering and terrorist financing. Naturally, this will include digital currency exchanges and other related companies.
coingeek.com
Real World Podcasts: A BSV blockchain powered app that wants to help everyone make money
Real World Podcasts is a new content creation platform built atop Bitcoin SV. Content creators can upload videos to the platform, earning per view ($0.15) or a monthly subscription model for $7.77. The platform integrates the HandCash wallet for payments, as well as notifications and communications with the creator’s following. I caught up with the creators to learn more about the platform.
New York is now the center of crypto
Happy Monday, everyone, and welcome to the daily edition of the Fortune Crypto (formerly The Ledger) newsletter. I spent a good part of last week at the Mainnet conference in Manhattan, and came away with several thoughts. The first is that, even in the depths of crypto winter, the industry...
coingeek.com
The Elon Musk of Bitcoin—Centbee’s Lorien Gamaroff talks about making Bitcoin easy to use
Lorien Gamaroff and Elon Musk share quite a few similarities—they both have South African origins, and they both started with a vision of making payments easier and cheaper over the Internet. The Centbee founder is still hard at work on the latter, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage, the BSV wallet is growing beyond Africa and impacting lives globally.
bitcoinist.com
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
bitcoinist.com
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Calls Out The “Ethereum Crowd”; Says ADA Will Change The World
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Input Output Global (IOG), the core developers of the Cardano blockchain, has criticized the attitude of Ethereum developers and community members towards his brainchild. Hoskinson took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to state that after Ethereum’s Merge event earlier this month, it now makes sense why the...
TechCrunch
Former Revolut employees launch Solvo, an app that simplifies crypto investing
Earlier this year, Solvo raised a $3.5 million seed round from Index Ventures with CoinFund and FJ Labs also participating. Since then, the company has put together a small team of 10 people and started working on its iOS app. The main thesis behind Solvo is that cryptocurrencies are still...
coingeek.com
Bitcoin and CBDC: Co-existence of private money
When I read through nChain’s recently published CBDC playbook, I stumbled on quite an interesting part. On page 8 of the document, nChain presents the basics a functioning CBDC should follow, referring to the principles laid out by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). The BIS published an executive...
coingeek.com
Blockchain Innovation Program launches to promote Bitcoin development
As Bitcoin adoption both as a data ledger and a currency soars, Bitcoin developers are in high demand, and the Bitcoin Association for BSV’s latest course is seeking to equip developers with skills that will give them a leg up in the market. Titled “Blockchain Innovation Program,” the 10-week...
‘A solvable problem’: Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov remains bullish on cross-chain future with SWIFT partnership
Chainlink cofounder Sergey Nazarov speaking with panelists at Chainlink's SmartCon 2022 in New York on Sept. 28. Chainlink, a prominent smart contract oracle network, and SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, are partnering to try to bridge the gap between traditional banks and blockchains. On Wednesday, Chainlink and...
CoinDesk
Lightning Labs Releases Software to Allow Bitcoin Developers to Mint and Transfer Assets on the Blockchain
Lightning Network infrastructure firm Lightning Labs has released a test version of the Taro daemon, a new piece of software that will allow Bitcoin developers to create, send and receive assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. Taro is a Taproot-powered protocol that was introduced in April and that allows bitcoiners to...
CoinDesk
The Quick and Comprehensive Guide to Blockchain for Corporate Executives
If billion-dollar corporate investments are anything to go by, blockchain is one of the most promising technologies of the century. While it may seem difficult to understand at first, blockchain technology can be easy to grasp with the right approach, even for those who consider themselves not “tech-savvy.”. More...
coingeek.com
Disney seeks Web 3 legal counsel as it advances into decentralized ledger technologies
Global media company Disney has announced that it is an experienced lawyer to serve as its Principal Counsel on matters relating to transactions in the Web 3 space. While within the company’s legal department, the role will overlap with the Corporate Transactions Group as Disney looks to explore new frontiers.
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions
Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
NEWSBTC
