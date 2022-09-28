ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight

Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.
BBC

Selective mutism families left 'isolated' due to lack of care

A mum says families are being left "isolated" in areas which have "poor care" for children with selective mutism. Joanna Turner's four-year-old daughter was diagnosed with the anxiety-based mental health disorder last year, but discharged on diagnosis and left with no treatment plan. Mrs Turner said care varies across the country and this needs to change.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Autistic#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger

Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
RESTAURANTS
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Terminally-ill woman gets her last wish to die in the home billionaire Harvey Norman founder tried to evict her from after her husband - and his FRIEND -passed away

A terminally ill woman who billionaire Gerry Harvey tried to evict from one of his rural properties has made final arrangements to die in the home. Peggy Luker lived rent-free in a house at Kurrajong, 75km north west of Sydney, with her de facto husband Garry Dent for eight years until he died aged 80 in 2017.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama

A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
ONEONTA, AL
Daily Mail

Pensioner, 93, died after she was run over by her daughter who accidentally reversed into her in her Audi A3 while she was putting her bins out, inquest hears

A 93-year-old pensioner died after she was accidentally run over by her daughter who was reversing her Audi A3 as her mother was putting the bins out, an inquest has heard. Doris Breen, from Walesby, near Newark suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was knocked to the ground outside her daughter Hazel Smith's house in Eckington, Derbyshire.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy