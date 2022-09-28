Read full article on original website
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight
Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
BBC
Selective mutism families left 'isolated' due to lack of care
A mum says families are being left "isolated" in areas which have "poor care" for children with selective mutism. Joanna Turner's four-year-old daughter was diagnosed with the anxiety-based mental health disorder last year, but discharged on diagnosis and left with no treatment plan. Mrs Turner said care varies across the country and this needs to change.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Woman left with hole in her face after getting fillers which turned out to be silicone
A woman was left with a horrific hole in her face after a friend offered to give her cosmetic fillers. Gina Anderson had decided, after turning 40, that she wanted to get some light work done to her face, hoping that it would make her 'look better'. But what Gina...
Tragedy as mum collapsed and died just hours after five-month-old son passed away
A mum tragically collapsed and died just hours after her five-month-old son suddenly passed away. Viktorija Mardosiene, 32, passed away on 9 August after her son, Kevin Dugutis, died in the early hours of that morning after suddenly becoming unwell. While the baby was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger
Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
Brit teen, 18, dies after taking one sip of Pina Colada while on holiday with pals on Costa del Sol
A BRITISH teen has died on holiday in the Costa Del Sol after taking just one sip of Pina Colada. Shiv Mistry, 18, suffered a severe allergic reaction to the drink after it was made with dairy cream rather than coconut cream. The high achiever, who was due to study...
'I watched life leave his eyes': Parents warn against metal straws after 4-year-old is stabbed in the throat
It took a team of Stony Brook University doctors to save Charlie DeFraia's life after he was injured in a fall off his Long Island porch.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Terminally-ill woman gets her last wish to die in the home billionaire Harvey Norman founder tried to evict her from after her husband - and his FRIEND -passed away
A terminally ill woman who billionaire Gerry Harvey tried to evict from one of his rural properties has made final arrangements to die in the home. Peggy Luker lived rent-free in a house at Kurrajong, 75km north west of Sydney, with her de facto husband Garry Dent for eight years until he died aged 80 in 2017.
Parents of baby who tried to breathe after doctors declared him dead win latest round of legal battle to keep him on life support
The parents of a severely brain-damaged four-month-old boy today won their appeal bid after losing a High Court battle to keep him on life-support treatment. Mr Justice Hayden ruled last month that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to the baby after a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama
A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
Pensioner, 93, died after she was run over by her daughter who accidentally reversed into her in her Audi A3 while she was putting her bins out, inquest hears
A 93-year-old pensioner died after she was accidentally run over by her daughter who was reversing her Audi A3 as her mother was putting the bins out, an inquest has heard. Doris Breen, from Walesby, near Newark suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was knocked to the ground outside her daughter Hazel Smith's house in Eckington, Derbyshire.
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
