BBC
Cost of living: Essex County Council unveils £50m support fund
A council has announced a £50m package of measures to help people tackle the increasing cost of living. Essex County Council says the support would help feed vulnerable households and keep them warm. The local authority also wants to fund activities, some of them in public buildings, to offer...
BBC
Tadcaster: Half town's population 'against' new homes on car park
About half the population of a North Yorkshire market town have signed a petition against plans to build housing on its main car park. A total of 3,100 people in Tadcaster - which has a population of nearly 6,350 - are against the scheme. The 43 homes are part of...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Cost of living: Families bringing boarded-up fires back into use
Households are bringing boarded-up fires and stoves back into use to reduce their energy bills, chimney sweeps have said. One West Yorkshire couple said they had reinstated an old stove, unused since they moved in. Campaign group Fuel Poverty Action said people were "resorting to all sorts of measures" to...
BBC
Liz Truss backs the next phase of East-West Rail project
The prime minister has given her backing to a £5bn rail project linking Oxford and Cambridge. The next phase of the East-West Rail link was put in doubt after the Department of Transport said it was a decision for "the next prime minister". Julia Virdee, from Bedford's Protect Poets...
BBC
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
BBC
Garden rubbish fees considered in Shropshire waste revamp
Plans have been put forward to reduce waste in Shropshire where people have left out nearly the most amount of rubbish for collection in England. In 2020/21 the average resident generated 535kg, the second largest figure among authorities, and 138kg above average, Shropshire Council said. Initiatives may include community composting...
BBC
Controversial changes to North Yorkshire fire service approved
Changes to fire service provision in North Yorkshire are to go ahead, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) has said. Huntington fire station, near York, will become an on-call station and Harrogate fire station will only have one appliance staffed overnight. Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said the decision was based...
BBC
Causeway Coast and Glens council: Unite union suspends strike action
Unite the Union has suspended strike action at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. The industrial action began on 8 September in a row over pay. Unite says it will consult its members and other trade unions on the latest pay offer but there are no further details at this stage on what that offer is.
The Tab
Edinburgh University students living in converted common rooms due to housing shortage
Large groups of students at the University of Edinburgh are staying in converted accommodation common rooms due to the city’s housing shortage. The Edinburgh Tab has spoken exclusively to several fourth-year students who are sleeping in bunk beds on the ground floor of multiple different accommodation blocks in Pollock Halls.
BBC
Conwy, Powys and Swansea councils say they face big cuts
Three Welsh councils have said they are bracing for significant cost cuts as they face budget shortfalls. Conwy council said it faced possible staff cuts, rising council tax and cuts to services in what it called its most difficult financial year in memory. Meanwhile, some Powys council buildings could be...
BBC
Homeshare scheme launched in Cornwall
People who need somewhere to live and can provide practical support are being matched with homeowners in need of companionship. The Homeshare scheme aims to reduce loneliness and provide affordable accommodation. Cornwall Council is partnering with Supportmatch and Cornwall's Voluntary Sector Forum to deliver the scheme. Councillor Olly Monk said...
As Liz Truss scraps smart motorways, what will it mean for drivers?
Smart motorways have proved highly controversial since they were introduced in 2006. The aim is to create much-needed capacity to reduce congestion on key areas of the UK’s constrained road network.But the removal of the normal hard shoulder – the lane on the nearside of most motorways that is normally restricted to emergency use – has been blamed for causing the deaths of motorists who run into difficulties.The prime minister has vowed to scrap smart motorways. But what will that mean for motorists – and road safety?What is a smart motorway?A stretch of especially busy motorway where traffic management methods are...
Outrage as new $5,000 fine is introduced for Australians with smelly rubbish bins
A Perth council has introduced a $5,000 fine for residents if they let their rubbish bins get too smelly. In the suburb of Victoria Park, in the east of Perth, locals could be hit with a $5,000 fine if their green garden organic bin attracts a bad odour. Speaking on...
BBC
School and bin workers accept council pay offer
Council staff have accepted an improved pay offer following threats of strikes by bin and schools workers. Unison and Unite said the majority of their members backed the deal giving all staff a rise of at least £1,900. Strikes by refuse workers were held in August and further industrial...
BBC
Walsall Housing Group workers set to extend strike
About 200 staff at a housing association are set to extend their strike over a pay dispute to next month. GMB union members at Walsall Housing Group, including maintenance workers, will take part in industrial action on 12, 14, 17, 21, 24 and 28 October. The group said previously it...
BBC
John Radcliffe Hospital: New key worker accommodation
Seven new apartment buildings are being built for key workers on the site of a hospital. The three to five-storey buildings on Ivy Lane at the John Radcliffe Hospital will house 340 people. Older accommodation on the site is being demolished to make way for the new facilities. Ryan Harris,...
Liz Truss tax plans ‘profoundly unconservative’ says former Tory MSP
A former Tory MSP has described UK Government tax plans as “profoundly unconservative” as he said the UK “needs a Labour government”.Professor Adam Tomkins, who left Holyrood last year after one term to return to work at Glasgow University, wrote in a column for the Herald newspaper that the Tories’ time in power “is up”.Prof Tomkins described the conference speech of Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves as “more prudent” than Kwasi Kwarteng, adding, when that is the case “you know the Tories are in the deepest trouble”.“What we are witnessing right now is not only the Conservative Party trashing its own...
BBC
Social care: 'Emergency' over lack of workers, bosses say
There is a "national emergency" in health and social care due to the lack of care workers, NHS leaders have said. Up to 1,500 people are medically fit but cannot leave hospital because of a lack of social care, the Welsh NHS Confederation said. It has led to calls to...
