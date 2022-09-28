ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Simpson
1d ago

To use an American term, I can see Russian nco's and officers getting fragged in a combat situation if they decide to go down that path. Slava Ukraina

Christopher Stonge
1d ago

so there gonna conscript Ukrainian men to fight against there own people the stupidity of the Russian government knows no limits

all that 550
1d ago

the Ukraine people should say ok Russia we will fight for you the all they have to do is turn there weapons on Russian forces

