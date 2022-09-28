Read full article on original website
Eater
9 Hottest Restaurants in Asheville Right Now
More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? What are the new restaurants? What’s everyone talking about? While the Eater 18 is a crucial resource covering old standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it is not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment. Enter the Eater Heatmap, which will change continually to highlight the spots crowds are flocking to at the moment or generating a big buzz. Folks are asking, “Have you been yet?” Try one of these newbies today.
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
asheville.com
Asheville ABC Board Provides Community Update
In 1933 the 21st Amendment of the United States’ Constitution not only repealed prohibition but, coupled with the 10th Amendment, in which powers are reserved to the states, gave states control over alcohol beverage policy. In 1935 the N.C. legislature appointed a commission to study control of alcoholic beverages...
tribpapers.com
Kilgore Questions College and Patton Bike Lanes
Asheville – The Asheville City Council meeting was moving along at a good clip until Capital Projects Director Jade Dundas asked if there were any questions. He had mentioned that the city was working on over 35 projects with budgets of over $100,000, plus a lot of smaller projects and ongoing maintenance. He then proceeded to highlight four of the major projects. The first was the bike lanes for College Street and Patton Avenue, for which the city will begin accepting bids this month. Dundas explained that this initiative would reroute the streets to create loading zones and bike paths. He said back in April and May, public engagement in the design process had been extensive.
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
thevalleyecho.com
Oktoberfest is coming to Black Mountain
A collaboration between several local businesses will fill the autumn air with the sights, smells and sounds of German tradition, from 12-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Oktoberfest, hosted by members of the Black Mountain Hospitality Group, will feature seven styles of German beer, pop-up tents with local vendors, live music, a costume contest and more.
my40.tv
Support grows for north Asheville park to be renamed after murder victim
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A once-popular park in Asheville is getting a new look and possibly a new name. The grassy plot of land off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School used to be Jones Park Playground. It was built in 1999 and demolished in September 2021, due to safety concerns. One year later, at their Sept. 27 meeting, Asheville City Council members voted to rebuild the playground.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
The Post and Courier
Mexican restaurant opens first SC location in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — Downtown Spartanburg is set to get a new restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine and a variety of margaritas in early October. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will open its fifth restaurant in the former location of The Farmer’s Table on 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave. There are other locations in Valdosta, Ga.; Crestview, Fla.; Victoria, Texas; and Belle Chasse, La.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Ghost Tours explores the paranormal starting Oct. 1
Greenville Ghost Tours, a local tour company, will begin offering 90-minute Saturday tours starting Oct. 1 in downtown Greenville. Led by certified paranormal investigator Gabe Mathews of Truth Searchers: Paranormal Investigators, all walking tours will discuss stories, events and locations in Greenville relating to paranormal topics. Each tour will also...
Some residents in Spartanburg take fate of community into their own hands
Some Spartanburg residents are taking the fate of their community into their own hands.
Smoky Mountain News
Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission
Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
biltmorebeacon.com
Fox News report misstates Asheville crime rate
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
FOX Carolina
City of Greer officials make tourism announcement
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials say Greer has grown exponentially over the past several years and is now looking to welcome visitors to the area in a new way. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Mayor Rick Danner, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Ann Cunningham, and Tourism Specialist Lindsey Shaffer are expected to make an announcement at City Hall to promote tourism in Greer.
iheart.com
Ian Intensifies, Crime Spike in AVL, APD Investigates Another Armed Robbery
(Asheville, NC) -- Heavy rain is expected later this week as Hurricane Ian moves into the southeast. The storm is moving through central Florida on its way through eastern Georgia and the Carolinas. The mountains remain on the edge of Ian's path, but several inches of rain are still projected to fall in the region. The North Carolina Emergency Management Agency is activating crews ahead of the storm.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
WYFF4.com
Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
asheville.com
D-Day Memorial Parade Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of WW II to Feature Asheville High School Students
The D-Day Memorial Parade to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of World War II. Virginia Griffith (trumpet), Sam Rattigan (baritone saxophone) and Pierce Ruch (percussion) of Asheville High School have been selected to represent their school and community as members of the “All American D-Day Band.”. Sponsored by Historic Programs...
