Read full article on original website
Related
Smoky Mountain News
Canton woman’s lawsuit will test COVID immunity law for health care providers
A Canton woman has filed a lawsuit against the Hospital Corporation of America in which she claims “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence” during the birth of her son led to his suffering a permanent hypoxic brain injury that will allegedly leave him to deal with cerebral palsy and “associated delays and disabilities” for the rest of his life.
asheville.com
Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission Meets at First Retreat
The Community Reparations Commission recently kicked off their first retreat by breaking into their five focus area groups. The smaller groups allowed for commission members to better get to know one another, as well as better understand what “reparations” means to individual commission members. It was also the first time the public could see the five individual focus area groups in one room.
asheville.com
Micro-grants Available to Small Businesses in the Weaverville Area
The Weaverville Business Association (WBA) is thrilled to announce the Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program. This program is made possible thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation’s Hometown Revitalization grant program. This is the second year Duke Energy has provided targeted grants in support of downtown areas throughout the state. More information about the Duke Hometown Revitalization grant program is available here.
asheville.com
Students to Lead Asheville City Council Candidate Forum at Evergreen Community Charter School on October 4th
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, beginning at 7:00 pm, Evergreen Middle School students, in partnership with the Haw Creek Community Association, will lead an Asheville City Council Candidate Forum. It will be held in the gym at Evergreen Community Charter School with council candidates on the stage in front of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
asheville.com
Asheville ABC Board Provides Community Update
In 1933 the 21st Amendment of the United States’ Constitution not only repealed prohibition but, coupled with the 10th Amendment, in which powers are reserved to the states, gave states control over alcohol beverage policy. In 1935 the N.C. legislature appointed a commission to study control of alcoholic beverages...
asheville.com
Local Chefs Katie Button and Meherwan Irani to Serve as Grand Marshals for the 76th Annual Asheville Holiday Parade
The 76th Annual Asheville Holiday Parade, presented by Bojangles, rolls, dances and marches through Downtown Asheville on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The 2022 theme is Winter Wonderland. Local chefs and restaurateurs, Katie Button and Meherwan Irani, will serve as Grand Marshals. Button’s Curate and Irani’s Chai Pani were the recipients...
asheville.com
D-Day Memorial Parade Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of WW II to Feature Asheville High School Students
The D-Day Memorial Parade to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of World War II. Virginia Griffith (trumpet), Sam Rattigan (baritone saxophone) and Pierce Ruch (percussion) of Asheville High School have been selected to represent their school and community as members of the “All American D-Day Band.”. Sponsored by Historic Programs...
Comments / 0