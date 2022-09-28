Read full article on original website
asheville.com
Micro-grants Available to Small Businesses in the Weaverville Area
The Weaverville Business Association (WBA) is thrilled to announce the Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program. This program is made possible thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation’s Hometown Revitalization grant program. This is the second year Duke Energy has provided targeted grants in support of downtown areas throughout the state. More information about the Duke Hometown Revitalization grant program is available here.
Smoky Mountain News
Performance vs. Promise: West, Cothran seek Haywood tax collector position
This is probably the only election story you’ll read about a county tax collector’s race in North Carolina, because Haywood is the only county in North Carolina that elects a tax collector. In the state’s other 99 counties, the tax collector is appointed — i.e., hired — and...
WLOS.com
Affordable housing project approved for Asheville's elderly population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council has been considering whether to approve an affordable housing project for the elderly in South Asheville. On Tuesday night, council members unanimously approved conditional zoning and funding for the project that would deliver a total of 104 senior living apartments for less than $1,000 per month at a time when demand is high.
asheville.com
Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission Meets at First Retreat
The Community Reparations Commission recently kicked off their first retreat by breaking into their five focus area groups. The smaller groups allowed for commission members to better get to know one another, as well as better understand what “reparations” means to individual commission members. It was also the first time the public could see the five individual focus area groups in one room.
Smoky Mountain News
Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission
Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
Sylva Herald
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H.
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H. POTTS CHAPTER 7 Debtor. NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF BUSINESS INTEREST Comes now Robert M. Pitts, as Trustee, under and by virtue of an Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Asheville/Bryson City Division, in the matter styled as In re: Robert H. Potts, No. 13-10701, and offers for sale the Debtor's 33.33% stake – represented by 33,330 uncertificated shares –in Fox Run Properties, Inc., a North Carolina corporation ("Fox Run"). The Trustee has entered into a purchase agreement with Partnership Liquidity Investors V, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "PLI V"), as buyer, for the purchase price of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00). With this notice, the Trustee is soliciting upset bids. To the best of the Trustee's knowledge, information, and belief, there are no existing bylaws or shareholder agreements for Fox Run, and the shares were never certificated. To be effective, any upset bid must be at least five percent (5%) higher than the Purchase Price or any immediate preceding upset bid, and must be accompanied by a five percent (5%) deposit. Bids should delivered to the Trustee's counsel, the Mays Johnson Law Firm, in writing, within ten (10) days of the date of this publication. The physical and mailing address is 21 Battery Park Ave., Suite 201, Asheville, NC 28801. Bids should be signed and identify the bidder's full legal name, mailing address, email address or FAX number, and telephone number. Deposits must be paid in cash or certified check made payable to "Mays Johnson Law Firm Trust Account." Bids will be recognized in the order they are received. Each qualifying and timely upset bid will be followed by an additional upset period of ten (10) days, until 10 days have elapsed without a further bid. If the upset period would otherwise expire on a weekend or legal holiday, it shall instead expire at 5:00 p.m. EST on the following business day. Bids that do not exceed the immediate preceding bid by at least five percent (5%) will be returned. The Trustee is not responsible for inaccurate or illegible return-address information. Following the expiration of the upset bid period, the balance of purchase price is immediately due and owing. If the high bidder defaults on its bid, the Trustee is authorized to consummate the sale to the next-highest bidder. Deposits for non-winning bids will be returned within thirty (30) days. The Trustee will deliver to the Buyer an Irrevocable Stock Power reflecting that the sale is "as is, where is" and without warranty or representation of any kind or nature, excepting the limited representation that the Trustee has title to the property. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, in his sole discretion, the purchaser's sole remedy shall be the return of the deposit. This, the 29th day of September, 2022. /s/Robert A. Mays Robert A. Mays, N.C. State Bar # 34090 MAYS JOHNSON LAW FIRM 21 Battery Park Ave, Ste 201 Asheville, NC 28801 Tel.: (828) 435-3335 rmays@maysjohnsonlaw.com Special Counsel to the Trustee 30e.
thebluebanner.net
Aston Park 16: mutual aid volunteers face felony charges for activism
City parks provide traditional public forums where private citizens gather to exercise their first amendment rights. Whether it’s a protest or a date in the park, such events typically don’t end with felony littering charges. At Aston Park, one of Asheville’s largest city parks, Simitri Martinez, 21, works...
my40.tv
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
asheville.com
Students to Lead Asheville City Council Candidate Forum at Evergreen Community Charter School on October 4th
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, beginning at 7:00 pm, Evergreen Middle School students, in partnership with the Haw Creek Community Association, will lead an Asheville City Council Candidate Forum. It will be held in the gym at Evergreen Community Charter School with council candidates on the stage in front of...
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
biltmorebeacon.com
Buncombe County native is new school superintendent
Robert “Rob” Jackson is the new superintendent of schools for Buncombe County. Jackson will succeed Tony Baldwin as superintendent, who is retiring after serving over 13 years as superintendent and almost 40 years as an educator in North Carolina. A native of Buncombe County, Jackson grew up and...
asheville.com
Asheville ABC Board Provides Community Update
In 1933 the 21st Amendment of the United States’ Constitution not only repealed prohibition but, coupled with the 10th Amendment, in which powers are reserved to the states, gave states control over alcohol beverage policy. In 1935 the N.C. legislature appointed a commission to study control of alcoholic beverages...
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
my40.tv
PHOTOS: Vehicle fire backs up traffic on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Part of U.S. 74 West (Andrew Jackson Highway) in Rutherford County was closed Thursday afternoon because of a vehicle fire. According to the NCDOT, the fire started about 2:51 p.m. at mile marker 176, near Rutherfordton and U.S. 221. The right lane was closed...
WLOS.com
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
my40.tv
Taking no chances after Fred, Haywood residents prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway should Hurricane Ian track toward Western North Carolina. People in Haywood County are taking extra precautions after large swaths of the area were devastated by flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred last year. BearWaters Brewing Co. in Canton sustained...
my40.tv
Asheville community leader writes city officials, demands more police patrols
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A community leader has written an open letter to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and city council members, calling on them to do more to address violent crime in the Livingston Street neighborhood, just south of the River Arts District. “Over the last few years, this...
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
asheville.com
Buncombe County Health and Human Services Wins Health Department of the Year
Buncombe County Health and Human Services Public Health was recently awarded the Dr. Sarah Morrow Health Department of the Year (Large County) by the North Carolina Public Health Association (NCPHA). The award was presented at the NCPHA Fall Educational Conference in Wilmington, NC. The Dr. Sarah Taylor Morrow Health Department...
