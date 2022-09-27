Sixty-one newly tenured and promoted faculty, 39 named professors and four faculty members recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS) were honored Sept. 21 during the Celebration of Faculty Eminence 2022 at the Emory Student Center. The event’s speakers celebrated the honorees while noting Emory’s deep commitment to eminence.

