macaronikid.com
Strike! 3 Reasons To Take Your Kids Bowling
My kids love bowling. They're terrible at it, but that certainly doesn't stop them. I'm terrible at it too, to be honest. But I never mind taking them to the bowling alley. It's a great (and inexpensive!) way to spend an afternoon as a family that we all enjoy. Plus it's a sport that's easy enough that they've been able to do it since they were toddlers (thanks to whomever the brilliant person was who invented bumpers!) while also offering them some great educational opportunities and life lessons. Here are three reasons to take your younger kids bowling this week.
momcollective.com
Dear Mom of a Struggling Learner
I see you. I see you worrying constantly about your child’s success. I see you painfully witnessing your child’s discouragements, spending hours searching Pinterest for the best interventions, and feeling the need to defend your child’s struggles when your friends boast of their child’s genius status.
Next Avenue
No Longer Having Dinner with Loneliness
A widower recalls many difficult mealtimes after he lost his wife, and how he now keeps loneliness away from the table. When I lost my wife to a sudden and unexpected illness, loneliness claimed her side of our bed. I no longer slept enfolded in the warmth of Muriel's soft curves. Instead, the sharp edges of loneliness pierced me awake. Loneliness slept when I did, but awakened in a fury, replacing Muriel's smile and kiss with its icy grip.
