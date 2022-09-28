ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

WhatsApp users are getting this cool free chat with friends upgrade

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 1 day ago

If you're one of those strange people who uses social apps to actually talk to people in real-time, you're going to love the latest free WhatsApp upgrade. Starting this week, the app is rolling out Call Links to make it easier and faster to start an in-app call with your friends, family or colleagues.

The feature is designed to be fast and simple. To create a call link, all you need to do is tap on the Call Links option inside the Calls tab, and that'll automatically create a link for a new audio or video call. Share the link with your intended recipient(s) and they can join the call with a single tap, provided they too have the most up-to-date version of the WhatsApp app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308uOO_0iD5nFQw00

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

Talk to more people more securely

The new feature was announced on the official Facebook blog by Mark Zuckerberg, who added that "We're also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people."

If you're not familiar with encryption, it's a way of encoding data so that even if it gets intercepted it can't be accessed. That means it provides protection against bad actors and ensures that your content isn't being watched by anybody you don't invite, or by someone pretending to be your intended recipient. It also makes it more difficult for other people to steal your stuff and pass it off as their own, or – in the case of streaming services – for people to stream shows or movies they haven't paid to access.

WhatsApp already encrypts text and voice chats, so encrypting video is a natural step on from that. However, Zuckerberg hasn't given a time frame to indicate when that feature's actually coming to the app, saying instead: "More coming soon."

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chats#Blog#Smart Phone#Call Links
technewstoday.com

How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Google’s new privacy tool lets you know if your personal info was leaked

Google has just announced the expansion of its upcoming privacy tool. Made to protect your personally identifiable information (PII) from being too easy to find, the “Results About You” tool was first announced in May 2022. It will soon begin rolling out to a wider audience, and once it’s out, you’ll be able to easily request the removal of your personal data.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
Android Authority

You can now create and share links for WhatsApp video calls

You can now pre-arrange WhatsApp video calls using the new Call Links feature. WhatsApp is introducing a new Call Links feature. It’ll allow users to create and share links to WhatsApp video calls. The option will roll out to WhatsApp users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp is debuting a...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

New feature shows that even Twitter wants to be like TikTok now

Is TikTok the new queen bee of social media? It appears so as even Twitter couldn’t resist copying TikTok. Twitter’s latest feature announcement seems to be yet another indication that the viral video app sensation is clearly the new leader among its peers. After all, TikTok is setting trends and its competitors are all following them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

Twitch is temporarily restricting browser support to just Chrome, Edge, and Firefox

Poor communications from Twitch have led to confusion following the service announcing that Chrome, Edge, and Firefox are currently the only web browsers officially supported by the popular streaming platform. No context was provided within the announcement, though it appears the restrictions are temporary and have been placed on alternative browsers so that Twitch can locate and shut down access points being used to create masses of bot accounts.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Maintain Your Privacy While Using Reddit: 8 Tips

Reddit is primarily a discussion forum where people can talk about anything. Over time, it has been regarded as an interactive place for all users. From news to debates, cooking, and fashion, Reddit has got you covered. Despite all this, many people are concerned about their privacy on the platform....
INTERNET
InsideHook

This New Dating App Is Like Tinder for Travelers

There’s a good reason why dating apps are inundated with travel photos. According to a 2017 study by Hinge, cited by Vox, travel photos tend to receive 30% more likes than the average photo. Another study from Match Group, the company that owns Tinder, found that 62% of men and 74% of women want a partner who shares their travel interests.
CELL PHONES
T3

T3

552
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy