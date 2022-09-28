Read full article on original website
Japan to confirm size of yen-buying intervention, eyes on size of war-chest
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will confirm on Friday the amount it spent intervening in the foreign exchange market last week to prop up the yen, which may highlight the hurdles Tokyo could face in making frequent forays into the market to stem sharp falls.
"This is against everything we stand for," Proton VPN exits India over new data law
The Swiss-based company behind Proton VPN have decided to shut off all its servers in India. This comes amid concerns over the new CERT-In regulations about to be enforced. Proton is only the last of the best VPN providers exiting the country to safeguard its customers' privacy. In June, we saw ExpressVPN's exit from India, Surfshark's pledge to remove its physical servers, Hide.me's announcement to pull the plug, together with NordVPN last joining the exiting group citing fears over freedom of speech.
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
Time to follow Europe’s lead on social media regulation
How did harmful content and misinformation online get so bad — after so much time, money, and scores of people trying to limit the spread of inaccurate, violent, obscene, and harmful content?. For starters, the problem is much bigger than it used to be, and human-driven efforts cannot keep...
Analysis-Genting aims to upend Macau casino landscape in bidding war
HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian group Genting has emerged as a strong contender to unseat an incumbent Macau casino operator for a new license, analysts and executives say, unleashing possibly the biggest shakeup in the world’s largest gambling hub in over two decades.
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
Ars Technica
Apps can pose bigger security, privacy threat based on where you download them
Google and Apple have removed hundreds of apps from their app stores at the request of governments around the world, creating regional disparities in access to mobile apps at a time when many economies are becoming increasingly dependent on them. The mobile phone giants have removed over 200 Chinese apps,...
NBC Chicago
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall After S&P 500 Closes at New Low for the Year; China Factory Data Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China's factory activity data is due later today. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1%, and the Topix index fell...
Older Gen Z-ers love big tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Netflix, but Facebook and Instagram barely register, according to a new survey of 18- to 25-year-olds
A new survey finds that big tech companies rank highly in favorability among the eldest cohort of Gen Z, but Meta's companies notably lag behind.
Google to Shut Down Gaming Service Stadia as CEO Pichai Continues Cost-Cutting Efforts
Google said it's shuttering the gaming service Stadia that it launched in 2019. The company said Stadia servers will be turned off Jan. 18, and most refunds should be completed by then. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said recently he wants to make the company 20% more efficient. Google is shuttering...
Apple removes Russian social network from App Store over UK sanctions
Apple has removed the app version of one of Russia's most prominent social networks from its App Store.
Apple VP Leaves Company After Vulgar Comment Goes Viral on TikTok
Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show. Apple's vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.
morningbrew.com
New report finds Gen Z loves tech, gaming, snacks, and Shein
Kids these days are still obsessed with YouTube, even if they aren’t exclusively using it to binge 10 hours of Smosh videos. The video platform is Gen Z’s No. 1 brand, according to a new report from Morning Consult. Back in our day, we had to Ask Jeeves...
CNET
Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok
A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
Apple Downgrade Sparks Tech Sell-Off, Sending Alphabet and Microsoft to One-Year Lows
Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft both hit 52-week lows on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite is in a falling pattern again after the index's worst two weeks since the start of the pandemic. Shares of large technology companies suffered heavy losses on Thursday, dragging down many other U.S. stocks along with...
decrypt.co
Facebook, Instagram Users in US Can Now Share Ethereum, Flow and Polygon NFTs
Meta is letting all U.S. users connect a crypto wallet and display owned NFTs on either social app. Meta has launched NFT collectibles support for all Facebook and Instagram users in the United States. Instagram first added NFT support in May, with Facebook following suit in June. Continuing its recent...
There's an ESG Backlash Inside the Executive Ranks at Top Corporations
Top corporations have embraced ESG publicly as core to their shareholder and stakeholder policies, but behind the scenes, executives exhibit less support for the rising influence of the investing philosophy. Only 25% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC say they support the Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal. Meanwhile, CFOs...
Temu: A Chinese eCommerce Giant Starts Changing Global Online Businesses
Pinduoduo is a company founded in 2015 and has developed well since then to become one of China’s e-commerce giants. However, it has always fallen behind its competitors in overseas expansion. Not to mention that Shopify, Shoplazza, and many DTC platforms allow people to sell products on their own websites.
TechSpot
Russia demands an explanation after Apple removes its Facebook competitor from the App Store
Why it matters: Apple has removed Russia's Facebook competitor, VKontakte, from the App Store globally, a move prompted by new UK sanctions. It's one of several apps from VK, Russia's second-largest internet company, to have been dropped from the store, and the country is demanding an explanation. VK said on...
Analysis-Slots to smartphones: pandemic sends Australia's gambling problem online
SYDNEY (Reuters) - For Rhys Wareham, a coffee industry technician from Sydney, the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 did not just mean staying home, but having to stop visiting the pub every afternoon to gamble on poker machines.
NBC Chicago
