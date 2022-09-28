The Swiss-based company behind Proton VPN have decided to shut off all its servers in India. This comes amid concerns over the new CERT-In regulations about to be enforced. Proton is only the last of the best VPN providers exiting the country to safeguard its customers' privacy. In June, we saw ExpressVPN's exit from India, Surfshark's pledge to remove its physical servers, Hide.me's announcement to pull the plug, together with NordVPN last joining the exiting group citing fears over freedom of speech.

