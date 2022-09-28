ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

"This is against everything we stand for," Proton VPN exits India over new data law

The Swiss-based company behind Proton VPN have decided to shut off all its servers in India. This comes amid concerns over the new CERT-In regulations about to be enforced. Proton is only the last of the best VPN providers exiting the country to safeguard its customers' privacy. In June, we saw ExpressVPN's exit from India, Surfshark's pledge to remove its physical servers, Hide.me's announcement to pull the plug, together with NordVPN last joining the exiting group citing fears over freedom of speech.
TECHNOLOGY
The Hill

Time to follow Europe’s lead on social media regulation

How did harmful content and misinformation online get so bad — after so much time, money, and scores of people trying to limit the spread of inaccurate, violent, obscene, and harmful content?. For starters, the problem is much bigger than it used to be, and human-driven efforts cannot keep...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netease Games#Sheep#Online Games#Beijing#Video Game#Netease#Bytedance#Wechat#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
morningbrew.com

New report finds Gen Z loves tech, gaming, snacks, and Shein

Kids these days are still obsessed with YouTube, even if they aren’t exclusively using it to binge 10 hours of Smosh videos. The video platform is Gen Z’s No. 1 brand, according to a new report from Morning Consult. Back in our day, we had to Ask Jeeves...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok

A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
decrypt.co

Facebook, Instagram Users in US Can Now Share Ethereum, Flow and Polygon NFTs

Meta is letting all U.S. users connect a crypto wallet and display owned NFTs on either social app. Meta has launched NFT collectibles support for all Facebook and Instagram users in the United States. Instagram first added NFT support in May, with Facebook following suit in June. Continuing its recent...
INTERNET
NBC Chicago

There's an ESG Backlash Inside the Executive Ranks at Top Corporations

Top corporations have embraced ESG publicly as core to their shareholder and stakeholder policies, but behind the scenes, executives exhibit less support for the rising influence of the investing philosophy. Only 25% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC say they support the Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal. Meanwhile, CFOs...
ECONOMY
Hermes_Fang

Temu: A Chinese eCommerce Giant Starts Changing Global Online Businesses

Pinduoduo is a company founded in 2015 and has developed well since then to become one of China’s e-commerce giants. However, it has always fallen behind its competitors in overseas expansion. Not to mention that Shopify, Shoplazza, and many DTC platforms allow people to sell products on their own websites.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy