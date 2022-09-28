ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

thesunpapers.com

“A really fun event”

For the second time this year, Total Turf sports complex will host its senior expo next Wednesday to give the township’s senior citizens a chance to learn about some of the programs and resources available to them. “It’s an outreach event for seniors to learn about local resources,” said...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield juniors to perform at Mabel Kay Senior Center

On Oct. 29, Mabel Kay Senior Center is excited to present live music to celebrate the fall season. The program will run from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Mabel Kay was approached by three talented high school juniors who were eager to perform for Haddonfield Seniors, and Mabel Kay was quick to say “Yes.” Intergenerational programming is a high priority at Mabel Kay and it welcomes opportunities for local seniors to gather with younger generations.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
delawaretoday.com

CupKate’s Bake Shop Is a Must-Visit Sweet Spot in Greenville

Wilmington native Katie Singley fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened CupKate’s bake shop in Greenville. Kate Singley loves the sweet life. An entrepreneurial spirit, she started baking with her mom, who would make special cakes for family birthdays and events, when she was in high school. When she...
GREENVILLE, DE
thesunpapers.com

Military history on display at flea market

To help out with the day-to-day operations, American Legion Post 452 in Mullica Hill will host a military flea market on Saturday. The outdoor flea market, which will coincide with the post’s first annual American Legion car show, will offer guests the chance at not only glimpsing American military history but also owning it, and even trading it to spread that love for America’s military past together.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
City
Haddonfield, NJ
Register News

Two-day Cranberry Festival in Bordentown City set to commence this weekend ‘rain or shine’

BORDENTOWN – The Downtown Bordentown Association is all set to host the 32nd annual Cranberry Festival this weekend in Bordentown City. The two-day extravaganza that is a “rain or shine event” will run each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and feature crafters, artists and vendors offering handmade, vintage and upcycled items, as well as a food court, beer garden and live music.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown rec center hosts fall concerts

Mark your calendars for two outstanding concerts this fall. Local, world-class talent will be performing swing, jazz, blues and any combination of the above. Both concerts will take place on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Church Street Rec Center. Opus Soul will perform on...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Free SAT prep classes at the Moorestown Library

The Moorestown Library will offer free classes presented by YES Tutoring to help students in grades 10 through 12 prepare for the SAT. The series kicks off with an overview class on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Students will learn valuable test-taking strategies using real SAT English and Math exam problems.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Total Food Service

Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA

Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
NEWTOWN, PA
thesunpapers.com

Tennis to pickleball: Mullica Hill courts give way to growing sport

The Harrison Township Recreation Commission is offering open play pickleball and clinics for residents of Mullica Hill, taking advantage of the sport’s growing popularity. Pickleball is similar to tennis but is played on a smaller court. The township pickleball program is currently in its second year and was inspired by programs in nearby towns.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey Mike’s coming to Hartford Corners in Delran

Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Hartford Corners, a 215,000-square-foot retail property in Delran, Levin Management Corp. announced Wednesday. The fast-casual sandwich franchise will be taking an 1,800-square-foot lease on the property, which is located at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road in Burlington County. Jersey Mike’s...
DELRAN, NJ
94.5 PST

Where To Celebrate National Drink Beer Day In Mercer County, NJ

Today is a national holiday we all need to sit down and celebrate today in style. September 28 is National Drink A Beer day, and what a perfect holiday to land on a Wednesday!. Whether you knew it or not, every September 28th is “National Drink A Beer Day” and everyone is encouraged to celebrate! After getting home from a long day at work in the middle of the week, you’re totally going to want to relax and drink an iced cold beer (you can have a cocktail too, I won’t tell anyone).
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

‘It’s always neat to come back’

It’s rare for high-school class reunions to continue past 25 or 30 years, let alone a half-century. Schedules conflict, people become disinterested, memories fade away over time. But the township high school has one graduating class that has stuck together for a long time – 55 years to be...
PALMYRA, NJ
cosmosphilly.com

St. Thomas Agora, South Jersey’s Big Greek Festival is Back

Cherry Hill, NJ – St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church will host their annual “Agora” Greek Festival this coming October 6,7,8,9, 2022. Come to the area’s biggest Greek festival and walk through the famous Agora. Learn Greek folk dancing from the parishioners and sample the renowned cuisine of Greece. From lamb platters to Gyro sandwiches and everything in between, it’s all authentic and served hot. Travel back to Greece, where it all started.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
94.5 PST

New ‘Chicken Or The Egg’ Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ

Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.
MARLTON, NJ
jerseysbest.com

2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist: Lambertville

If this were merely a beauty contest — which it isn’t — Lambertville just might have an unfair advantage over its competition for Jersey’s Best 2023 Destination of the Year. Ranked among the “Top 15 Prettiest Towns in America” according to Forbes magazine, there’s no debating Lambertville’s lovely looks. But looks alone can’t take this crown; we’re looking for substance. Take a look at what we found — it’s pretty substantial.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ

