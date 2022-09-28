Read full article on original website
thesunpapers.com
“A really fun event”
For the second time this year, Total Turf sports complex will host its senior expo next Wednesday to give the township’s senior citizens a chance to learn about some of the programs and resources available to them. “It’s an outreach event for seniors to learn about local resources,” said...
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield juniors to perform at Mabel Kay Senior Center
On Oct. 29, Mabel Kay Senior Center is excited to present live music to celebrate the fall season. The program will run from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Mabel Kay was approached by three talented high school juniors who were eager to perform for Haddonfield Seniors, and Mabel Kay was quick to say “Yes.” Intergenerational programming is a high priority at Mabel Kay and it welcomes opportunities for local seniors to gather with younger generations.
delawaretoday.com
CupKate’s Bake Shop Is a Must-Visit Sweet Spot in Greenville
Wilmington native Katie Singley fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened CupKate’s bake shop in Greenville. Kate Singley loves the sweet life. An entrepreneurial spirit, she started baking with her mom, who would make special cakes for family birthdays and events, when she was in high school. When she...
thesunpapers.com
Military history on display at flea market
To help out with the day-to-day operations, American Legion Post 452 in Mullica Hill will host a military flea market on Saturday. The outdoor flea market, which will coincide with the post’s first annual American Legion car show, will offer guests the chance at not only glimpsing American military history but also owning it, and even trading it to spread that love for America’s military past together.
Two-day Cranberry Festival in Bordentown City set to commence this weekend ‘rain or shine’
BORDENTOWN – The Downtown Bordentown Association is all set to host the 32nd annual Cranberry Festival this weekend in Bordentown City. The two-day extravaganza that is a “rain or shine event” will run each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and feature crafters, artists and vendors offering handmade, vintage and upcycled items, as well as a food court, beer garden and live music.
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown rec center hosts fall concerts
Mark your calendars for two outstanding concerts this fall. Local, world-class talent will be performing swing, jazz, blues and any combination of the above. Both concerts will take place on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Church Street Rec Center. Opus Soul will perform on...
thesunpapers.com
Free SAT prep classes at the Moorestown Library
The Moorestown Library will offer free classes presented by YES Tutoring to help students in grades 10 through 12 prepare for the SAT. The series kicks off with an overview class on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Students will learn valuable test-taking strategies using real SAT English and Math exam problems.
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
thesunpapers.com
Tennis to pickleball: Mullica Hill courts give way to growing sport
The Harrison Township Recreation Commission is offering open play pickleball and clinics for residents of Mullica Hill, taking advantage of the sport’s growing popularity. Pickleball is similar to tennis but is played on a smaller court. The township pickleball program is currently in its second year and was inspired by programs in nearby towns.
roi-nj.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Hartford Corners in Delran
Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Hartford Corners, a 215,000-square-foot retail property in Delran, Levin Management Corp. announced Wednesday. The fast-casual sandwich franchise will be taking an 1,800-square-foot lease on the property, which is located at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road in Burlington County. Jersey Mike’s...
Farina Family Invites Community to Its Frightmare for Halloween 2022 in Hamilton, NJ
It's back. The Farina Family of Moro Drive in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) will once again transform a part of their neighborhood into the coolest Halloween display and you're invited to check it out. I've been following their Facebook page, hoping I'd see some news soon on their Halloween 2022...
Where To Celebrate National Drink Beer Day In Mercer County, NJ
Today is a national holiday we all need to sit down and celebrate today in style. September 28 is National Drink A Beer day, and what a perfect holiday to land on a Wednesday!. Whether you knew it or not, every September 28th is “National Drink A Beer Day” and everyone is encouraged to celebrate! After getting home from a long day at work in the middle of the week, you’re totally going to want to relax and drink an iced cold beer (you can have a cocktail too, I won’t tell anyone).
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
thesunpapers.com
‘It’s always neat to come back’
It’s rare for high-school class reunions to continue past 25 or 30 years, let alone a half-century. Schedules conflict, people become disinterested, memories fade away over time. But the township high school has one graduating class that has stuck together for a long time – 55 years to be...
cosmosphilly.com
St. Thomas Agora, South Jersey’s Big Greek Festival is Back
Cherry Hill, NJ – St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church will host their annual “Agora” Greek Festival this coming October 6,7,8,9, 2022. Come to the area’s biggest Greek festival and walk through the famous Agora. Learn Greek folk dancing from the parishioners and sample the renowned cuisine of Greece. From lamb platters to Gyro sandwiches and everything in between, it’s all authentic and served hot. Travel back to Greece, where it all started.
New ‘Chicken Or The Egg’ Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ
Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.
jerseysbest.com
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist: Lambertville
If this were merely a beauty contest — which it isn’t — Lambertville just might have an unfair advantage over its competition for Jersey’s Best 2023 Destination of the Year. Ranked among the “Top 15 Prettiest Towns in America” according to Forbes magazine, there’s no debating Lambertville’s lovely looks. But looks alone can’t take this crown; we’re looking for substance. Take a look at what we found — it’s pretty substantial.
shorelocalnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY ~ Jeep Invasion and OCNJ Half Marathon Set for the Weekend
Jeeps will be displayed on the Boardwalk on Saturday, and runners will take over on Sunday for two traditional events: the Fall New Jersey Jeep Invasion and the OCNJ Half Marathon. About 500Jeepswill roll down the boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 1 and remain on display in lines that stretch from...
Historic Blackwood NJ Bank Undergoing Creative Transformation
The old Blackwood National Bank in Gloucester Township is undergoing renovation inside and out and will be transformed into a creative community space. This building is kind of a local artifact, and has been around since 1911!. It hasn't been a bank for quite some time, but a few different...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
