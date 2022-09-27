ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is back on the road this weekend against No. 20 Arkansas. Despite a top-20 ranking and close game last year at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Razorbacks are 17.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide, according to VegasInsider. Still, Alabama has struggled in...
KSR Today: Kentucky gears up for Ole Miss in Oxford

Non-conference play is over — well, minus that one game against that one team at the end of the schedule — and the bulk of conference play is here. Kentucky’s matchup at Ole Miss on Saturday marks the start of a seven-game SEC streak, and it’ll be a real test against a top-15 program in college football.
