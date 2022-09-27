Read full article on original website
Related
With Kentucky coming to Oxford, Lane Kiffin wants Ole Miss crowds to stick around
Mississippi’s corporate helmets, Bengals’ alternate uniforms, the surging Jaguars’ UK connection and more notes.
Arkansas HC Sam Pittman Details Game Plan for Alabama Football
Pittman revealed that his game plan isn't too different from years past, but removing the Crimson Tide's playmakers on defense will prove to be a challenge.
How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is back on the road this weekend against No. 20 Arkansas. Despite a top-20 ranking and close game last year at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Razorbacks are 17.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide, according to VegasInsider. Still, Alabama has struggled in...
Don Hutson, Tim Couch & 10 other all-time great SEC football players who never faced Auburn
The SEC’s schedule rotation has gotten better in recent decades, but it’s still largely a debacle. Consequently, it’s possible for some all-time greats to get through their entire careers without facing one conference team or another. Auburn is no exception. Through the years, some of the SEC’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks for the Final Time Ahead of Ole Miss
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the final time on Thursday, less than 48 hours before his No. 7 Wildcats take on No. 14 Ole Miss inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. The entire short media scrum can be viewed above. Kentucky Football News Kentucky released ...
KSR Today: Kentucky gears up for Ole Miss in Oxford
Non-conference play is over — well, minus that one game against that one team at the end of the schedule — and the bulk of conference play is here. Kentucky’s matchup at Ole Miss on Saturday marks the start of a seven-game SEC streak, and it’ll be a real test against a top-15 program in college football.
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Auburn
Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against Auburn this Saturday
Comments / 0