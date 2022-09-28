ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
The Hill

Are heat pumps the key to accelerating the energy transition?

Story at a glance Heat pumps operate similarly to refrigeration systems such as air conditioners (ACs), with the only difference of producing hot instead of chilled water and/or air, and offering both heating and cooling options. Heat pumps consume a lot less energy and are at least three times more energy efficient compared to conventional…
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
InsideClimate News

New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼

Congressional Democrats presented fresh evidence Thursday which they say proves that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate change and undercut global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers read from newly released documents obtained...
The Independent

‘Reckless emissions’: Nord stream gas leaks prompt concerns for climate

Leaks in two natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea have sparked concern over the potential impact of escaping gas on the climate.The pipelines that run underwater from Russia to Germany carry natural gas - the main component of which is methane, a powerful contributor to global heating.Leaks were discovered in the pipelines on Tuesday after seismologists reported explosions that rattled the Baltic Sea. The European Union on Wednesday said all available information indicates that they were the result of a “deliberate act,” although it did not assign blame.As the leaks sparked alarm among the diplomatic community, so too...
The Associated Press

Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday. “Whoever ordered this...
AOL Corp

Climate change: These jobs are set to boom amid the green transition

With the urgency of combating climate change increasing each year, more companies and governments are prioritizing renewable energy sources. In 2021, 18 million people worked in the energy sector globally, an industry that is projected to grow to 26 million by 2050. Although 9.5 million jobs could potentially be lost in the transition to greener energy, the process won’t create mass unemployment, according to a study published in the One Earth journal. Instead, it will create an additional 17.4 million jobs in renewable energy.
TheConversationAU

How did Victoria cut emissions by almost 30% - while still running mostly on coal?

In the 15 years to 2020, Victoria’s emissions fell by almost 30%, according to a new government report. You might wonder how is this possible, given most of the state’s brown coal stations are still running and we’re still driving petrol cars. One reason: the closure of Hazelwood, a power station once responsible for up to 15% of the state’s emissions before it closed in 2017. Another is that renewable power has come gushing into the grid. Just under 30% of the state’s power was renewable in 2020-21. Emissions covering land use, changes in land use and forestry...
The Independent

Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds

Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
