its so sad😔what the family has to go through.....these young girls don't have any idea....this world is so evil🙏prayers she comes home safely🙏
pressured by a boy if that is the reason, he's not the one go home already, I pray that no foul plays involved in this, use your head you're young partying isn't everything neither are guys, if you start off like this it will only get harder there everyone's having a hard time in life right now, call 211 they should help you with a crisis number I'm sure they can keep it confidential, I pray for your guardian angel to protect you while you're out there in this crazy world, restore this family restore her restore whatever is going wrong in the name of Jesus
Geez. Turn around kid. Or go somewhere safe if it’s not safe at home. Reach out for help - it’s there.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
