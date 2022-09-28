Read full article on original website
Williamson Daily News
WillCon sees successful return
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — After cancellations due to the pandemic over the past two years, Williamson’s pop culture convention saw a successful return Saturday at the South Side Mall. WillCon, hosted by the Tug Valley CVB, included cosplay contests, vendors, special guests and more.
R.D. Bailey Lake to drawdown early
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to drawdown the R.D. Bailey Lake in Wyoming and Mingo counties to winter pool elevation earlier than normal this year, according to a news release. This action will allow for a new waterline crossing between the Big Branch Day Use Area and Guyandotte Point Recreation Area to be completed during more favorable weather conditions and providing a larger access to the shoreline area.
Mingo County chef named among 2022 W.Va. chef ambassadors
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Tourism has selected nine local chefs from across the state to serve as the first-ever class of West Virginia chef ambassadors, including a chef from a Mingo County restaurant. This new initiative is designed to promote local, Appalachian cuisine through media events and promotional activities...
Dwight Williamson: C.C. Chambers was one tough judge
When it comes to nostalgic places in Logan County, it is difficult to beat a little place in the town of Logan that has survived and even thrived since 1928. It has seen the coming and goings of a bus terminal, a state-operated whiskey store, a furniture store, and a music store operated by former Logan High School band director Don Elkins — all of which were located in the same building that was opened 94 years ago on Dingess and Main Street as the most modern bus terminal in West Virginia.
UPIKE to honor 2022 Distinguished Educators
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) recently announced its 2022 class to be inducted into its Distinguished Educators Hall of Fame. This recognition honors those whose contributions to learning have inspired generations of students and made a significant impact in the field of education. Nominated by their peers, former students or community members, the 2022 group of professionals will be inducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Booth Auditorium on UPIKE’s campus.
House candidates talk issues facing southern WV
WILLAMSON — Two candidates will face off in the general election for a seat in the West Virginia State House of Delegates representing the 29th district — which includes southern Wayne and northern Mingo counties. Republican Henry Corby Dillon of Fort Gay beat out opponents in the primary...
Williamson Police, Fire detail struggles
WILLIAMSON — Both the Williamson Police and Fire departments discussed various struggles before the Williamson City Council in its meeting Thursday. The council entered an executive session toward the beginning of the meeting to discuss the continued staff shortage in the Williamson Police Department — including another officer’s resignation. The council also approved the hiring of one new officer for the force Thursday evening.
City eying recovery home ordinance
WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council approved Thursday allowing the city’s attorney to draft an ordinance that would potentially ban the opening of more recovery homes or clinics within city limits. Mayor Charlie Hatfield said he put the item on the meeting’s agenda to gauge council’s interest in...
Tug Valley Area CVB welcomes new director
WILLIAMSON — Ashley Hatfield recently joined the Tug Valley Area CVB as its new executive director. Hatfield has two sons, ages 12 and 4, and she said they were one of her largest motivators in deciding to pursue this new opportunity.
Mayor recommends creation, hiring of city auditor
WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council approved the creation and hiring of an auditor for the city during its regular meeting Thursday. This action came at the recommendation of Mayor Charlie Hatfield, who said the city being behind on completion of its audits was precluding it from some grant opportunities.
County to receive election grant reimbursement
WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission is set to receive its reimbursement request for an election-related grant despite the application deadline being missed earlier this year. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office sent a letter to the Commission Sept. 9 stating the amount of $19,707.62 would be provided...
