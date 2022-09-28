Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad hosts ribbon cutting for pediatric emergency department at Indian Path
KINGSPORT — Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Network hosted a ribbon-cutting at Indian Path for a new pediatric emergency department, which will be the third of its kind in the Tri-Cities area. The ribbon-cutting took place Wednesday morning, and the department will officially open its doors to patients...
Kingsport Times-News
Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet
KINGSPORT — Hunger First, a nonprofit set up to help the homeless throughout the Tri-Cities, has moved to a building in Lynn Garden. Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the organization to conduct its mission, but he said it would try to do its best.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast in midst of Because of You scholarship fundraiser
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College’s annual Because of You Campaign kicked off this week across all campus locations. The annual scholarship fundraising event happens from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7. Because of You aims to raise scholarship money for students attending Northeast State. All funds raised during the campaign are used for Northeast State student scholarships administered through the college’s foundation.
Kingsport Times-News
Residents invited to join Walk to End Alzheimer's
BRISTOL — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Tri-Cities residents to join its fight by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bristol Motor Speedway. On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden...
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce sells old building
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has finally sold its previous home at 603 E Market St., which they inhabited from 1978 to 2020. “A lot has evolved in Johnson City over the past four decades. Our employment growth has grown, our business community has grown, our population has changed immensely during that time,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler.
Kingsport Times-News
Local volunteer recognized for service
Longtime community volunteer, public servant and Johnson City Press columnist Rebecca Henderson was recently named an honoree to The Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll. In 2020, Points of Light created the Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll as part of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration to shine a light on ordinary people going to extraordinary lengths to do good work in their communities. The Inspiration Honor Roll celebrates acts of service, kindness and civic engagement by outstanding individuals who create change in communities around the world.
Kingsport Times-News
Federal transportation safety grants awarded to local agencies
Prosecutors in Northeast Tennessee are slated to receive a sizable portion of federal grants coming to the region for the enforcement and education of state traffic laws. The 1st Judicial District Attorney General office in Washington County will receive $168,485.49 for “driving under the influence prosecution.” Likewise, 2nd Judicial District Attorney General office in Sullivan County has been awarded $176,741.25 for DUI prosecutions.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington College Academy plans fall craft festival
LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy’s second annual Fall Craft Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the historic campus. Festivities will include food and fun for the entire family. The event will go on rain or shine.
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill students celebrate Homecoming with carnival
Science Hill's Student Activities group kicked off Homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening with a carnival that included music, food, games and a fun opportunity for students to hang out after school. The event was open to the community, but those who missed it still have a chance to see the...
Kingsport Times-News
Grinding away: Scott County landmark to host Bush Mill Day
NICKELSVILLE — Even if the weather is rainy on Saturday, you can get hot food, entertainment and a taste of Scott County history. Bush Mill Day, hosted by the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, is the annual workout for the 126-year-old water-driven grist mill two miles outside Nickelsville. Club President Ed Seiber and Vice President Glen Broadwater have been getting the mill ready to do what it has been doing since 1896 — grind corn into meal.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport communications department looking for public feedback on strategy
The city of Kingsport is conducting a survey on communication strategies to the public and is seeking help. “By using the data collected from this survey, our hope is to have better communication with all residents in the future,” said Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city. “We just want to make sure we’re putting out accurate city information, that’s easily accessible in the most commonly used channels.”
Lodging
Mumford Company Announces Sale of Super 8 in Norton, Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Super 8 in Norton, Virginia, on behalf of Seller S&P Hotels. This is the fifth transaction in which Mumford Company has worked with the principals of S&P Hotels, a multi-property regional hotel owner and operator based in Virginia. The purchaser, Shri Radheshyam LLC, is a regional hotelier based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carter Willcox, associate in the firm’s Newport News, Virginia Headquarters, and Ed James and Steve Kirby, managing principals for Mumford Company, represented the seller in the transaction.
Kingsport Times-News
TSBA gives East High's Jenna Hare award, recognizes school board members and seeks 2023 legislative agenda input
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan East High School athletic and academic standout Jenna Hare has another honor: She won a regional Tennessee School Boards Association award Monday night. The senior, who plays basketball and volleyball, has a grade-point average higher than 4.0 and is among the top five academically in...
Kingsport Times-News
New technology targets D-B bathroom vaping
KINGSPORT — Vaping without getting caught has become more difficult for students at one local high school. Kingsport City Schools has a new tool in its arsenal: devices that detect vaping in restrooms of Dobyns-Bennett.
Kingsport Times-News
Aquatic center holding Halloween Splash Bash
KINGSPORT — Gather up the ghosts and ghouls and come on down to haunt Kingsport pools. The Kingsport Aquatic Center is throwing a Halloween Splash Bash to bring in the spooky season on Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County mayor recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. DeWitte read the proclamation at the regular meeting of the Hawkins County Commission Monday. The document was signed on Sept. 7.
Kingsport Times-News
Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now
BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been appointed as the editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is originally from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and...
Food City breaks ground on new Clintwood store
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A new Food City location is coming to Dickenson County. On Tuesday, company officials broke ground at the site of the upcoming store at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood. A release from Food City states the 45,000-square foot supermarket will replace the current store in Clintwood. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with recent businesses like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock; this hotel will be a great addition,” said Bristol, […]
