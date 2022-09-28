ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $355 million

By Chris Sims, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7SU3_0iD5jf2s00

Are you feeling lucky?

The Mega Millions numbers have been chosen for the Tuesday, Sept. 27 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $325 million, with a cash option of $168.1 million.

Powerball: Results for Monday, Sept. 26

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 8, 14, 24, 43, 51, and the Mega Ball was 9. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing grows to an estimated $355 million with a cash option of $183.6 million, according to megamillions.com .

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com :

  • $426 million — Jan. 28; South California.
  • $128 million — Mar. 8; New York.
  • $110 million — April 12; Minnesota.
  • $20 million — April 15; Tennessee.
  • $1.337 billion — July 29; Illinois.

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com :

  1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  2. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  3. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  4. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
  5. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.
  6. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.
  7. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.
  8. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.
  9. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California.
  10. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  5. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  6. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  7. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  8. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  9. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  10. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $355 million

Comments / 0

Related
The Courier Journal

Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Is luck on your side heading into tonight's Mega Millions drawing?. The numbers have dropped for the Friday, Sept. 30 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $355 million, with a cash option of $183.6 million. Mega Millions winning numbers. The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 16, 26, 37, 40,...
LOTTERY
The Associated Press

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple. “People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy