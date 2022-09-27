Read full article on original website
Introduction to Atlatl
PERRYVILLE – Older than the bow and arrow, the atlatl was the first weapons system known on planet Earth. Join us for an introductory look at the history, use and science behind this amazing tool. Then give it a try to see if you have what it takes to hunt a mastodon in prehistoric Missouri.
Illinois House Speaker Welch headlines SIU’s Simon Institute’s Renewing Illinois Summit
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch will kick off the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s Renewing Illinois Summit at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday, Sept. 29. During this year’s two-day summit, about 60 students from 10 Illinois colleges, community colleges and universities will learn about...
PHS Homecoming Court announced
PERRYVILLE – The 2022 Perryville High School Homecoming Court includes (from left) junior representatives Macy Rayburn, child of Chris and Jaymie Michael, and Rilaynd Graham, child of Eric and Brandie Morgan, and Andrew and Cheyenne Graham; freshmen representatives Reese Behrle, child of Shannon and Garrett Berhrle, and Waylon Huber, child of Tim and Amanda Huber; senior candidates Kennadie Schamburg, child of Tim and Jessica Schamburg, and Devon Seabaugh, child of Sarah Seabaugh and Derryl Fischer; senior candidates Alyssa King, child of Donnie and Angela King, and Ben Hotop, child of Jamey and Jennifer Hotop; senior candidates Tegan Bishop, child of April Watts and Jacob Bishop, and Davin Wheeler, child of Jason Wheeler and Kim Griffin; and sophomores Jewel Riney, child of Kasey and Benn Duvall, and Nathan Pecaut, and Devin Clifton, child of Jamie Clifton.
Chester Planning Commission meets Thursday
CHESTER – The Chester, Illinois Planning Commission meets Thursday at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. IV. STANDING REPORTS (ie., Property Database, etc.,) IV. OLD BUSINESS Housing Study Update from Mike Fogerson. V. NEW BUSINESS. a. Parade Entry. b. Any other new business. VI. ADJOURN.
Perry County Commission to appoint interim sheriff
PERRVILLE — The Perry County Commission and administration office are currently reviewing the processes and procedures to be followed to fill the sheriff seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Gary Schaaf. Schaaf’s resignation is effective at 11:59 pm, September 30. His current term...
MSHP report
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report. 48-year-old George E. Callahan of Bloomsdale at 1:37 p.m. Monday in St. Francois County on a patrol charge of two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. He was released.
Popeye’s Fall Festival 2022 previewed
CHESTER – The City of Chester announces Popeye’s Fall Festival 2022. Popeye and Friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester. The weekend offers an event, activity or competition that is sure to be of interest to everyone. A weekend...
Chain reaction crash on Highway 32 injures two persons
JEFFERSON CITY — Two persons were hurt in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22-year-old Grant D. Roberts of Farmington suffered moderate injuries and 22-year-old Nicole R. Schwent of Desloge had minor injuries. Roberts was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by a St. Francois County ambulance. Schwent was transported by a private vehicle.
Ste. Gen man hurt in Tuesday traffic accident on Hwy 61
JEFFERSON CITY — A 46-year-old Ste. Genevieve man received minor injuries in a traffic crash at noon Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Byron M. Flieg was taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by a Ste. Genevieve County ambulance. The patrol says the...
Elvira Mathilda (nee Klaus) Roth￼
Elvira Mathilda (nee Klaus) Roth was called to her heavenly home on September 23, 2022 at the age of 98 years-10 months and 4 days. She was born on November 19, 1923 at Seventy-Six, MO to August and Mathilda (nee Mahnken) Klaus. She was baptized at Salem Lutheran Church on November 29, 1923.
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report￼
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report of arrests and reported incidents for the week ending September 23. Arrested Persons: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 3.
