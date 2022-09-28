Read full article on original website
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
kmyu.tv
Utahns make last flights out of Florida to flee from Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major airports in Tampa and Orlando have canceled all commercial flights because of Hurricane Ian, leaving some Utahns scrambling to get on the last flights out. “I’m just glad we were able to get home. I’m just happy to be in Utah," said Meghan...
kmyu.tv
First series of opioid settlement payments makes its way to Utah
Salt Lake City — As the first opioid settlement funds begin to trickle into Utah's coffers, an 18-year period during which the state will receive millions annually officially begins. "Greed at its worst," said Mary McGann, a commissioner for Grand County. She wants the companies behind the opioid epidemic...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City ponders after Gadson resigns as superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the end of a tense few months in the Salt Lake City School District. Dr. Timothy Gadson has stepped down as superintendent after a short tenure. Our Crisis in the Classroom reporter Chris Jones broke the story in July of Gadson being placed on paid administrative leave, however the situation around Gadson left a bad taste in some people's mouths.
kmyu.tv
Sweet, savory snacks to make for upcoming general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — General conference is coming up, and with it, long hours of sessions led by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We've compiled a list of some tasty snacks to enjoy on general conference weekend held Saturday, October 1 and Sunday October 2 — four sweet and four savory.
kmyu.tv
Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
kmyu.tv
Semi-truck hauling tar overturns, leaks on ramp connecting I-80, I-215 in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ramp connecting two major interstates in Salt Lake City was closed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck hauling tar crashed and overturned. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the crash on the ramp from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215 West just after 8 a.m.
kmyu.tv
'So much volatility': Homebuyers further squeezed as mortgage rates exceed 7%
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's getting even more expensive to buy a house as mortgage rates rise. Those rates exceeded 7% this week before slightly settling below that Wednesday morning, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow, said the market has seen...
kmyu.tv
Water seen gushing into air near Highway 89 in Layton after semi hits fire hydrant
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday morning worked to repair a broken fire hydrant that was shooting water above rooftops near Highway 89. The eruption was caught on video, which showed the water spraying into the trees on the north side of the highway near Valley View Drive.
kmyu.tv
Utah family seeks wedding venue refund after groom dies before getting married
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah family says they are battling with a Midvale wedding venue over a refund after the groom died before getting married. “They got engaged in March of 2021,” said Virginia Cervantes, talking about her daughter Daisy, and Kevin, the man she was supposed to marry. “So it’s been a long road trying to plan this. It’s been very stressful as a mom. I’ve never planned a wedding.
kmyu.tv
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
kmyu.tv
Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
kmyu.tv
Police identify man killed in South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The man killed in Monday's officer-involved shooting in South Salt Lake has been identified by police. South Salt Lake police said Wednesday that Jebb Muir, 44, is the man an officer shot and killed after a gun exchange between the two. Officials have...
kmyu.tv
Officer released from hospital after South Salt Lake shooting that left suspect dead
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is dead and an officer was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in South Salt Lake, police said. The critical incident happened shortly before midnight Monday in the area of 2400 South and 500 East, where South Salt Lake police were responding to a report of a man with a gun.
