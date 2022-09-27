Read full article on original website
Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota
Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.
Fall turkey hunting opens soon
The Minnesota fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a challenge and another way to experience the outdoors in October. Fall turkey season is open from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 30. Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season. Fall turkey hunters may...
DNR Conservation Officer Reports – District 10 (Mille Lacs area)
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked waterfowl hunters as the season opened for most hunters. A trespassing issue was addressed when access to a fishing lake was disputed. He also monitored a local ATV ride and checked big-game hunters. CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a busy duck opener. Time was also...
The Conservation Partners Legacy (CPL) grant program is now accepting applications for the 2nd round of Expedited Conservation Projects.
The Conservation Partners Legacy (CPL) grant program is now accepting applications for the 2nd round of Expedited Conservation Projects. The first round of Expedited Conservation Projects (ECP) grants recently closed. Nearly $2,000,000 remains for the second round of ECP funds which is open now until November 14. The ECP grant...
