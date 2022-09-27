Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
SHS Lady Eagles Win Conference Championship
The Lady Eagles softball team on Thursday completed an undefeated run in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan kept racking in the accolades with another flawless performance, winning 20-1 against St. James. Sullivan went 7-0 in FRC play and improved to 10-8 overall. Kayla Ulrich and Jaedin Blankenship each rocked a...
Coldwater JV football drops heart breaker at Pennfield
BATTLE CREEK, MI. — To continue their Homecoming week, the Coldwater JV Football Cardinals traveled to the north side of Battle Creek on Thursday to face off with Interstate 8 rival Pennfield. Coldwater dropped an absolute heartbreaker to the Panthers, falling by the score of 22-20. ...
