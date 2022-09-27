ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan Independent News

SHS Lady Eagles Win Conference Championship

The Lady Eagles softball team on Thursday completed an undefeated run in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan kept racking in the accolades with another flawless performance, winning 20-1 against St. James. Sullivan went 7-0 in FRC play and improved to 10-8 overall. Kayla Ulrich and Jaedin Blankenship each rocked a...
SULLIVAN, MO

