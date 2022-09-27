Read full article on original website
CWD Sampling Requirements During Deer Hunting Season
Detroit Lakes, MN — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding deer hunters that CWD sampling is occurring in the Climax management zone, Deer Permit Area (DPA) 661 and the adjacent surveillance zone (DPAs 256, 257, 262 and 265) beginning with archery season (Sept. 17) and continuing throughout the deer seasons. CWD sampling is mandatory in DPA 661 on opening weekend of firearms season A (Nov. 5-6), according to Detroit Lakes Area Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden.
DNR Conservation Officer Reports – District 10 (Mille Lacs area)
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked waterfowl hunters as the season opened for most hunters. A trespassing issue was addressed when access to a fishing lake was disputed. He also monitored a local ATV ride and checked big-game hunters. CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a busy duck opener. Time was also...
CRMC Among Minnesota’s Best
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is among the best hospitals, surgery centers, and nursing homes in Minnesota and has the state’s best orthopaedic surgeons. CRMC on September 25 was named a 2022 Minnesota’s Best winner in four categories by Minneapolis Star Tribune. A silver medal was awarded for Best Hospital and bronze medals were given for Best Orthopaedic Surgeon, Best Surgery Center, and Best Nursing Home.
The Conservation Partners Legacy (CPL) grant program is now accepting applications for the 2nd round of Expedited Conservation Projects. The first round of Expedited Conservation Projects (ECP) grants recently closed. Nearly $2,000,000 remains for the second round of ECP funds which is open now until November 14. The ECP grant...
