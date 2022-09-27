Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is among the best hospitals, surgery centers, and nursing homes in Minnesota and has the state’s best orthopaedic surgeons. CRMC on September 25 was named a 2022 Minnesota’s Best winner in four categories by Minneapolis Star Tribune. A silver medal was awarded for Best Hospital and bronze medals were given for Best Orthopaedic Surgeon, Best Surgery Center, and Best Nursing Home.

