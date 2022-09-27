The Conservation Partners Legacy (CPL) grant program is now accepting applications for the 2nd round of Expedited Conservation Projects.

Read full article on original website
DNR Conservation Officer Reports – District 10 (Mille Lacs area)
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked waterfowl hunters as the season opened for most hunters. A trespassing issue was addressed when access to a fishing lake was disputed. He also monitored a local ATV ride and checked big-game hunters. CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a busy duck opener. Time was also...
Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota
Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.
CWD Sampling Requirements During Deer Hunting Season
Detroit Lakes, MN — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding deer hunters that CWD sampling is occurring in the Climax management zone, Deer Permit Area (DPA) 661 and the adjacent surveillance zone (DPAs 256, 257, 262 and 265) beginning with archery season (Sept. 17) and continuing throughout the deer seasons. CWD sampling is mandatory in DPA 661 on opening weekend of firearms season A (Nov. 5-6), according to Detroit Lakes Area Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden.
Fall turkey hunting opens soon
The Minnesota fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a challenge and another way to experience the outdoors in October. Fall turkey season is open from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 30. Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season. Fall turkey hunters may...
