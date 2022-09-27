The Conservation Partners Legacy (CPL) grant program is now accepting applications for the 2nd round of Expedited Conservation Projects.

Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO