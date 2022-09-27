Read full article on original website
Related
rjbroadcasting.com
FFA Fall Rally Brings Hundreds of Students to Norman County Fairgrounds in Ada
ADA, MN—The Norman County Fairgrounds was a busy place Wednesday as the Minnesota Region 1 FFA held its annual fall rally in Ada. Abbie Savage, the Ada-Borup-West FFA coordinator, says the event was for students in grades seven through nine who are interested in joining FFA. Savage tells us...
rjbroadcasting.com
Fertile-Beltrami Participating in Pilot Program to Identify College Options for Seniors
Fertile, MN — A new pilot program has launched this year for seniors at the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The program is a partnership between the Office of Higher Education and the Minnesota Department of Education aimed at providing more resources for students to explore their options when it comes to choosing a college or university after high school, according to Fertile-Beltrami High School Principal Nathaniel Messick.
rjbroadcasting.com
REACH Radiothon Raises $10,000 for Backpack Program
REACH Radiothon Raises $10,000 for Backpack Program. Ada, MN — Thanks to the support of our R & J Broadcasting listeners, over $10,000 was raised on Tuesday during our 2nd annual REACH Radiothon on 106.5 KRJB. The money raised on Tuesday will go to support REACH’s backpack program, which provides weekend snack and food items to hundreds of kids in the Ada-Borup-West, Norman County East, Ulen-Hitterdal, and Hawley School Districts who might otherwise go hungry during the weekend. Jill Ambuehl, Executive Director at REACH, says families are struggling coming out of the pandemic with safety nets no longer in place and inflation driving up prices.
rjbroadcasting.com
Fosston Police Chief Reminds Residents of Trailer Parking Ordinance
Fosston, MN — Now that fall is settling in, folks are bringing home their campers and boats from the lakes to get ready for winter storage. However, those large trailers take up a lot of room when parked on city streets and can be obstructions to other motorists. Fosston Police Chief Dustin Manecke says because of that it is against city ordinance in the city of Fosston to leave them unattended on city streets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rjbroadcasting.com
Ada Police Department Looking to Add Non-Lethal Option with PepperBall Gun
Ada, MN — The Ada Police Department is looking into a new form of non-lethal defense that they can use an alternative to deadly force. Interim Ada Police Chief Steve Hager says they are hoping to purchase PepperBall gun as new, non-lethal option to stop criminals or take control of a situation. Officer Hager explains what is meant by “non-lethal” and how it compares to other types of force.
Comments / 0