FFA Fall Rally Brings Hundreds of Students to Norman County Fairgrounds in Ada
ADA, MN—The Norman County Fairgrounds was a busy place Wednesday as the Minnesota Region 1 FFA held its annual fall rally in Ada. Abbie Savage, the Ada-Borup-West FFA coordinator, says the event was for students in grades seven through nine who are interested in joining FFA. Savage tells us...
Red River Valley Sugar Beet Harvest to Get Underway Saturday at Midnight
East Grand Forks, MN — The full campaign of the American Crystal Sugarbeet harvest will get underway this Saturday, October 1st at midnight and area growers along the Red River Valley are anxious and excited to get it underway. Producers are probably most excited about the crop itself as some timely rains and warm temps this past month really helped boost tonnage and sugar content into a better-than-expected crop, according to Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Executive Director Harrison Weber.
Fertile-Beltrami Participating in Pilot Program to Identify College Options for Seniors
Fertile, MN — A new pilot program has launched this year for seniors at the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The program is a partnership between the Office of Higher Education and the Minnesota Department of Education aimed at providing more resources for students to explore their options when it comes to choosing a college or university after high school, according to Fertile-Beltrami High School Principal Nathaniel Messick.
Fosston Police Chief Reminds Residents of Trailer Parking Ordinance
Fosston, MN — Now that fall is settling in, folks are bringing home their campers and boats from the lakes to get ready for winter storage. However, those large trailers take up a lot of room when parked on city streets and can be obstructions to other motorists. Fosston Police Chief Dustin Manecke says because of that it is against city ordinance in the city of Fosston to leave them unattended on city streets.
Ada Police Department Looking to Add Non-Lethal Option with PepperBall Gun
Ada, MN — The Ada Police Department is looking into a new form of non-lethal defense that they can use an alternative to deadly force. Interim Ada Police Chief Steve Hager says they are hoping to purchase PepperBall gun as new, non-lethal option to stop criminals or take control of a situation. Officer Hager explains what is meant by “non-lethal” and how it compares to other types of force.
Clearbrook-Gonvick Homecoming
CLEARBROOK, MN—This is Homecoming week for the Clearbrook-Gonvick School. James Boutain of the Clearbrook-Gonvick School says this year’s Homecoming parade will be Friday afternoon in Clearbrook. This year’s Homecoming King and Queen at Clearbrook-Gonvick are Michael Roy and Kelsey Anderson. The special dress-up days included Adam Sandler Day...
Halstad Living Center Hosting Annual Dumpling Dinner
Halstad, MN — The Halstad Living Center Auxiliary invite the community to their annual Dumpling Dinner this Wednesday, September 28th from 5-7pm at the Halstad LRC. Lori Paulsrud of the Halstad Living Center says this is one of two annual fundraisers that the Auxiliary puts on. She adds that for more than three decades the auxiliary has been helping support the residents of the Halstad Living Center by helping them purchase items that enrich the lives in facility.
REACH Radiothon Raises $10,000 for Backpack Program
REACH Radiothon Raises $10,000 for Backpack Program. Ada, MN — Thanks to the support of our R & J Broadcasting listeners, over $10,000 was raised on Tuesday during our 2nd annual REACH Radiothon on 106.5 KRJB. The money raised on Tuesday will go to support REACH’s backpack program, which provides weekend snack and food items to hundreds of kids in the Ada-Borup-West, Norman County East, Ulen-Hitterdal, and Hawley School Districts who might otherwise go hungry during the weekend. Jill Ambuehl, Executive Director at REACH, says families are struggling coming out of the pandemic with safety nets no longer in place and inflation driving up prices.
