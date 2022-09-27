Read full article on original website
fargoinc.com
Family Resorts: Kaldahl Schupp Family, Fair Hills Resort
Located on the north shore of Pelican Lake in Minnesota, Fair Hills Resort is a testament to the idea that a world away can be found just minutes away. With over 100 cabins, 3 meals served a day and supervised activities for ages 4 to 94, they check all the boxes for a family-fun, summer resort experience.
rjbroadcasting.com
REACH Radiothon Raises $10,000 for Backpack Program
REACH Radiothon Raises $10,000 for Backpack Program. Ada, MN — Thanks to the support of our R & J Broadcasting listeners, over $10,000 was raised on Tuesday during our 2nd annual REACH Radiothon on 106.5 KRJB. The money raised on Tuesday will go to support REACH’s backpack program, which provides weekend snack and food items to hundreds of kids in the Ada-Borup-West, Norman County East, Ulen-Hitterdal, and Hawley School Districts who might otherwise go hungry during the weekend. Jill Ambuehl, Executive Director at REACH, says families are struggling coming out of the pandemic with safety nets no longer in place and inflation driving up prices.
valleynewslive.com
Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
rjbroadcasting.com
FFA Fall Rally Brings Hundreds of Students to Norman County Fairgrounds in Ada
ADA, MN—The Norman County Fairgrounds was a busy place Wednesday as the Minnesota Region 1 FFA held its annual fall rally in Ada. Abbie Savage, the Ada-Borup-West FFA coordinator, says the event was for students in grades seven through nine who are interested in joining FFA. Savage tells us...
KNOX News Radio
GF/EGF eateries announce closings
The owner of an East Grand Forks restaurant says he’s closing up shop…for good. In a Facebook post Joe’s Diner thanked patrons for their support. The closure is being blamed on rising costs…supply chain issues…and the boldness of social media keyboard warriors. The announcement also...
valleynewslive.com
‘We all care about him a lot’: Community showing Grand Forks man love and support during cancer battle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After getting engaged, Grand Forks couple of Dan Anderson and Julia SanGrait thought they would be spending the next months planning out their upcoming wedding. However, after a cancer diagnosis, Dan is now battling leukemia in a Minneapolis hospital. “I just want him to...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AMERICAN CRYSTAL DISTRICT PLANS TO BEGIN “SOFT START” PLAN ON THURSDAY
The Crookston American Crystal Sugar Agricultural District is planning to begin its “Soft Start” plan at their beet harvesting stations on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, for the Crookston District. The district plans to pile beets at all Crookston stations at the end of this week while following their heat policy, where they will likely be shutting down for heat on both days in the early or midafternoon part of both days. However, they may have to pile into the heat in several locations where their Transystems are reloading.
rjbroadcasting.com
Red River Valley Sugar Beet Harvest to Get Underway Saturday at Midnight
East Grand Forks, MN — The full campaign of the American Crystal Sugarbeet harvest will get underway this Saturday, October 1st at midnight and area growers along the Red River Valley are anxious and excited to get it underway. Producers are probably most excited about the crop itself as some timely rains and warm temps this past month really helped boost tonnage and sugar content into a better-than-expected crop, according to Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Executive Director Harrison Weber.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
rjbroadcasting.com
Hawley School District Holding Facilities Public Informational Meeting this Thursday
Hawley, MN — The Hawley School District is inviting community members to a Public Meeting this Thursday, September 29th where they will present and discuss information regarding their proposed facilities plan that would be on the ballot during the November 8th election. The district will be asking voters for $53 million to construct a middle school to help address their capacity concerns, as well as an additional $3 million for a new competition gym. During the Hawley School News this week, Elementary Principal Chris Ellingson strongly encouraged Hawley community members to attend to learn more about the project and provide valuable input.
rjbroadcasting.com
Fertile-Beltrami Participating in Pilot Program to Identify College Options for Seniors
Fertile, MN — A new pilot program has launched this year for seniors at the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The program is a partnership between the Office of Higher Education and the Minnesota Department of Education aimed at providing more resources for students to explore their options when it comes to choosing a college or university after high school, according to Fertile-Beltrami High School Principal Nathaniel Messick.
kvrr.com
North Dakota teams up with neighboring states as an option for international travelers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau sent an ambassador to Frankfurt, Germany to pitch visitors to stop by the F-M region and surrounding states. In multiple meetings with international travel agents, Charley Johnson, the President and CEO of the F-M CVB, says agents are starting...
lakesarearadio.net
Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
lakesarearadio.net
Friend says Cancer Diagnosis Prompted Murder-Suicide of Couple near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Friends of Steven and Stacy Stearns say the couple had both been diagnosed with terminal cancer before being found dead inside their Lake View Township home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, Sept. 27. At 9:09 a.m. deputies from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office were called...
valleynewslive.com
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
lakesarearadio.net
Owners of Cormorant Store Purchase BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes has new owners and soon a new name. The Sinclair gas station located near the intersection of Highway 10 and 59 was purchased by Lars and Sarah Odegaard in early September. The Odegaard’s also own and operate The Cormorant Store in Cormorant Village near Lake Park, but for Lars, having a store in Detroit Lakes was a great way to help teach his kids responsibility, “I grew up on a dairy farm and I just really wanted a place for my kids to come to learn how to work.”
KNOX News Radio
GF council reviews 42nd Street project plans
The Grand Forks council stopped short of trimming the list of alternatives for a proposed 42nd Street grade separation crossing last night (Monday). There are currently five proposals on the table ranging in cost from $44.6 million dollars to $54.4 million. Each has its own set of impacts to the Ray Richards Golf Course and a nearby gas station.
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
kvrr.com
Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire. It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive. Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes. The fire department says the building...
